Reality TV star and fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane recently showed off her Toyota Land Cruiser

Mpisane shared a video of her Toyota on her TikTok account days before her mother's cars were auctioned online

South Africans took to Mpisane's video to comment on her luxury car after her mother, MaMkhize's, cars were seized

Popular influencer Sbahle Mpisane, who previously dated Itumeleng Khune, recently showed off her Land Cruiser.

The reality TV star, who previously trended on social media when she got a new ink, shared a video of her Toyota on TikTok.

Mpisane took to her TikTok account on Wednesday, 25 June, to share a video of her Toyota Land Cruiser.

According to Toyota.co.za, a Land Cruiser 79 double-cab model varies from R922K to R1.1 million.

The video of Mpisane's car comes after IOL reported on Tuesday, 8 July, that a high-profile auction of luxury vehicles and a tour bus belonging to Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize were seized and actioned by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) against her and associated interests.

The publication adds that bids varying to just over R8 million were made on the online auction, which ran from June 27 to July 2 on the Bidders Choice platform.

South Africans react to Mpisane's video

Khuksversace replied:

"Isiphumile yini imali kaRAF?" (When did you get money from the Road Accident Fund?).

ManyobaRough said:

"MaMkhize ushoda nga (she's short with) R10 million kwa (at) Sars. If they take the bicycle, the debt is settled."

Coco wrote:

"Sars, don't you dare leave her alone, please."

itumeleng_Sehlangu replied:

"I met a guy at the robots driving this, and he hooted, and I was scared to look. I should be borrowing it now to do this. Mxm I missed out."

Njabulo Hadebe said:

"Nisiqome phela nathi (you are showing off) weSbahle sabantu."

Manify Gadgets commented:

"Land Cruiser is going backwards with these pick-ups."

Ntembiso Mthimkhulu reacted:

"I drive this car to work. Hayi, it's not comfortable, actually yi moto yoku sebenza le not ukuchoma," (it's a kind of car to work, not to show off).

adhT’boTouch🇪🇺🇦🇪 wrote:

"She's been wearing that leg thing for 10 years now."

Linda Sibeko said:

"I hope your family is doing okay, and please pass my regards to your mom and tell her she is loved and supported by me throughout the challenging times. She is a rock."

TK28_8 wrote:

"Kubi, (it's bad) they are now driving Toyota, not Rolls-Royce kubi (it's bad) guys."

user1118375045051 replied:

"For coming back so strong after such a horrific accident, Sbahle is a true superstar. She is a lion."

