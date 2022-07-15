Sbahle Mpisane has fired back at claims that she wants her married ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune back

It all started when the fitness bunny revealed that she lied about not remembering Khune after her accident

The star said it was absurd that people are accusing her of clout chasing after answering questions from fans

Sbahle Mpisane is not taking allegations that she was chasing clout when she mentioned her ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune in her Instagram live lightly.

Sbahle Mpisane has debunked allegations that she was chasing clout when she mentioned Itumeleng Khune. Image: @sbahle_mpisane and @itukhune

The media personality recently had a question and answer session with her followers; naturally, Khune's name popped up. Sbahle revealed that she lied about not remembering Khune after her accident.

Sbahle's Instagram live created a buzz. Peeps accused the stunner of going after Khune, who is happily married. According to The South African, the fitness guru fired back in another Instagram video. She slammed trolls for taking things out of context. She said:

"People are saying I am chasing clout, trying to be relevant. It’s just stupid. People will want to paint you as a person who is running after a married man."

She, however, made it clear that she did suffer from amnesia, and she remembers her ex-boyfriend. She wrote:

"I didn’t lie about my amnesia, but yes, it was my shield from all the trillion questions that were thrown at me in 2019. I will never recover fully from my amnesia, medical people will understand, but I recovered with the necessary memories."

