Famous DJ Lamiez Holworthy has issued a warning to her fans to beware of online scammers who are using her name to defraud people

The hitmaker said she has never been involved in any cryptocurrency business, and she advised peeps to report the scammers to the police

Lamiez is not the only local celebrity to fall victim to online scammers; The Queen star Jessica Nkosi also issued a similar warning to her fans

Lamiez Holworthy has released a statement warning her fans and followers about online scammers using her name to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

Lamiez Holworthy has taken to social media to tell her fans to watch out for scammers using her name. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

The award-winning DJ and radio personality recently headed to her social media pages to caution her fans and followers against fraudsters who are now all over social media.

Lamiez's warning comes after a fan notified her of a WhatsApp group bearing her name that is promising people large sums of money if they invest. The fan asked:

"Hi, please advise; I followed a WhatsApp link on what I believe to be one of your accounts. It’s about trading R1 500 and making R15 000 in three days, is it true?"

According to Sunday World, the star answered the fan and also warned her millions of fans. Lamiez Holworthy posted a video distancing herself from any cryptocurrency schemes, and she reminded peeps that she only has one manager, her mother. She added:

“I have one Instagram account which is verified, one TikTok page which is verified, and my Facebook page, which is in the process of getting verified, has the same stuff that I post on my other pages.

"I see a lot of promoters and club owners are being scammed by fake managers. I have one manager who has managed me all my life, and that is my mother. She is the only person you can talk to."

