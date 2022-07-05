Lamiez Holworthy is making big moves, making great music, signing major deals and setting a natural hair trend that has gotten peeps crazy

The stunning hitmaker was lauded after sharing a picture with her fans who were rocking her signature hairstyle

Lamiez recently posted a snap wearing a wig and later revealed that she later ditched the fake hair to go back to her powerful look

Lamiez Holworthy has been hailed as one of the few celebrities embracing her natural hair. The star who always rocks a signature mohawk look has also inspired many to rock the look.

Lamiez Holworthy has been hailed for setting a natural hair trend with her signature look. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The star had her followers gushing when she posted a picture alongside two ladies who rocked the same hairstyle. Peeps said Lamiez is now an inspiration to many young women.

Lamiez Holworthy posted the beautiful picture on her Instagram page, and her followers flocked to the comments section to share that they were also dying to cut their hair and sport the trending hairstyle. She wrote:

"Young, black and influential."

According to ZAlebs, the star pulled a shocker when she posted snaps rocking a long wig. Per the publication, she later ditched the fake hair for her signature short hair. She said:

"For the first time in the FIVE years since I cut my hair, I was so tempted to change my hairstyle - to wear a wig. I felt like I HAD to. I don’t know what came over me but glad I was able to come to my senses fast enough to realise just how my power has and always will lay in being DIFFERENT."

Zakes Bantwini crushes on his wife Nandi Madida's Durban July look: "My wife took best dressed at the Durban July"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini is one proud husband, and he can't hide it. The famous singer and music producer recently headed to his social media pages to brag about his beautiful wife, Nandi Madida.

Taking to his Instagram, the Osama hitmaker shared a lovely snap of the singer and media personality.

He shared with his millions of fans and followers that his wife took the award for the best-dressed star at the prestigious Durban July on Saturday. Zakes Bantwini, who clearly couldn't keep calm, wrote:

"I’m trying so hard to be humble. My wife @nandi_madida took best dressed at the Durban July 2022."

