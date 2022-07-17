Pearl Thusi has lashed out at controversial media personality Nota Baloyi after he came for her mothering skills in another Twitter rant

Nota, who is popular for always calling out celebrities, accused the Queen Sono actress of being a dead mother to her children

Reacting to Nota's rants, Pearl said she is a hardworking mother who goes over and beyond to support her children; she even threatened to sue him for defamation of character

Pearl Thusi is fuming following Nota Baloyi's rants that she is a deadbeat mother. Image: @pearlthusi and @lavidanota

Nota Baloyi recently took aim at famous actress and model Pearl Thusi. The controversial media personality accused Pearl of being an absent deadbeat mother who is only available for Instagram pictures.

Nota, who was speaking during an interview with Rea Gopane and Black Steph on Everything SA Music said the stunner is a helicopter parent who left her daughter to be raised by her ex and his wife while she parties a storm.

Pearl Thusi did not take the allegations lightly. The stunner slammed Baloyi on Twitter, calling him a lunatic. She set the record straight, telling him that she is the one who stays with the children and provides for them. She wrote:

"One, I have two children (that I love, live with, and I pay for everything). Two, I’m a black woman. Why are white women never targeted because they are feared for some reason? Backing down is never an option when it comes to my kids and the lessons o teach them."

Pearl added that people can attack her all they want but not her children. She tweeted:

"Talk about how you hate my tweets, my house, my looks my clothes and even my work. I don’t care, enjoy your opinion. As soon as you involve my kids, you’re starting a war."

Toya Delazy speaks out against treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in South Africa: “Stop being cruel”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Toya Delazy has blasted South African society for failing to accept members of the LGBTQ+ community. Toya Delazy shared a lengthy statement in support of soccer star Portia Modise, who was victimised for her sexual preference.

According to The South African, the UK-based star, whose real name is Latoya Buthelezi, urged LGBTQ+ community members to leave the country if they wanted to prosper.

Per the publication, the singer headed to her Facebook page to write a lengthy post detailing why members of the LGBTQ+ community need to go overseas. She said black people bring each other down because they are jealous of each other and always want to judge.

