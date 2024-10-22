“Perfect 8-Sleeper Stay”: Travellers Show Off Affordable Western Cape Hidden Gem

A couple of local travel enthusiasts showed TikTok users a stunning hidden gem in the Western Cape

The holiday home is located in Romansbaai, sleeps eight people and has an affordable price per person per night

Some social media users loved the accommodation's affordability, while others shared their thoughts about the location

Two local travellers showed people an affordable hidden gem in the Western Cape. Images: @cabin_fever_cpt

Many holidaymakers search for spacious homes that can accommodate eight people without breaking the bank.

Recently, local travellers showcased an affordable hidden gem in the Western Cape, perfect for those searching for a budget-friendly escape.

Affordable holiday home for 8

The well-known travel-focused TikTok account @cabin_fever_cpt, run by a South African couple named James and Kirsty, uploaded a video of an accommodation called Seas The Day in Romansbaai, Western Cape.

The travellers noted in their post:

"The perfect 8-sleeper stay from just R730 per person per night."

In the post's caption, the TikTokkers noted that it is located in the Fynbos Estate, has access to a private beach, has a wood-fired hot tub and indoor fireplace, and has WiFi, among other incredible amenities.

Take a look at the affordable Western Cape holiday home in the video below:

Online users share thoughts on Western Cape hidden gem

A handful of social media users, most likely locals, headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the hidden gem based in the Western Cape. Some loved the price and look of the place, while others thought differently.

@.jason032 laughed and told the online community:

"No one will hear you scream."

@17carlan loved the hidden gem's affordable price, writing:

"This is so cheap. Wow."

@mashanix stated their thoughts in the comment section:

"What happened to the days when they rented the whole place for one amount? This 'per person per night' thing will mislead you."

Hidden gem outside Cape Town sparks mixed reviews

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video showing an affordable Western Cape holiday home that received mixed reviews from social media users.

Many were impressed by the hidden gem's price, which they thought would have cost a fortune. Others were not keen on the holiday home's location and said it reminded them of horror movies.

