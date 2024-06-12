A TikTokker showed social media users a stunning four-sleeper cabin in Swellendam, Western Cape

The affordable accommodation costs R350 per person per night or R1400 per night for four people

People took to the man's comment section to enquire about the Western Cape hidden gem

A man showed off a hidden gem he found in the Western Cape. Images: @durbaniteincpt / TikTok, @clintondeantravels / Instagram, @durbaniteincpt / TikTok

A man shared an affordable hidden gem in the Western Cape with travel enthusiasts.

Vlogger and avid traveller Clinton Dean took to his TikTok account (@durbaniteincpt) to inform social media users about the unique accommodation A-Frame Cabin at the Gaia Sanctuary in Swellendam.

Clinton wrote in his caption:

"I found another cool spot in the Western Cape that offers affordable accommodation in picturesque surroundings... The accommodation starts from R1400 a night for this four-sleeper cabin."

If one split the R1400 between four people, each person would pay R350 per night.

Speaking about the activities guests can enjoy, Clinton added to his caption:

"Watersports like canoes and floaties on the river are free."

Watch the video below:

Western Cape hidden gem piques internet users' interest

Many took to Clinton's comment section to further enquire about and show interest in the hidden gem in his video.

When @anatsie18 asked if the place was pet-friendly, the vlogger responded:

"No, I don't think so. They do have two dogs on the property."

@gakiema_ marvelled at the cabin and asked:

"Pretty, but are there toilets and showers?"

Clinton replied:

"There is a compost toilet, communal toilet, and bathroom."

@shaadtjie wrote in the comment section:

"It looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie."

@colliano101 asked about safety and added:

"People are getting robbed left and right out here!"

Referring to the question of safety, the travel vlogger told the internet user:

"Yes, it is."

