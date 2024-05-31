A woman plugged SA with a beautiful, affordable mountain sea cottage in Hermanus, which wowed many people in Mzansi

The budget-friendly weekend stay or holiday home is well decorated with modern design and impressive interior design

Social media users loved the hun's plug as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries, while others simply gushed over the place

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady plugged the nation with an affordable mountain sea cottage in Hermanus, which had peeps going wild.

A woman plugs SA with an affordable Mountain Sea Cottage in Hermanus in a TikTok video. Image: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images; @thecrousters/TikTok and Oliver Helbig/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Lady shares travel plug a mountain sea cottage, Hermanus

TikTok user @thecrousters had Mzansi spiralling out of control after she unveiled an impressive holiday or weekend stay home. The woman showed off a mountain sea cottage in Hermanus, which was beautifully decorated with a neutral tone of aesthetics and a few colours in the kitchen area.

The mountain sea cottage is also super affordable and does not require one to break the bank. @thecrousters stated that the house has two bedrooms and can accommodate about four people. It also has a wood-fired hot tub.

She went on to showcase the braai place, and the cherry on top is that the cottage is close to the beach. The holiday home is saturated with the beautiful scenery of the mountain view and beach, which impressed many people online, making it the perfect holiday place.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

People were in awe of the cottage home as they rushed to the comments section to gush and inquire about more information on the house.

Matlhodi loved the place:

"My ideal place."

User simply asked:

"Price and details, please."

Marlon Snyders shared:

"How do I book."

Tasneemacarelse37 expressed:

"How much for people."

User said:

"Wow, amazing:"

Affordable hidden gem outside Cape Town sparks mixed reviews

Briefly News previously reported that a clip of an affordable holiday home in Montagu, a small town outside of Cape Town, had some people in awe of the price. In contrast, others were sceptical about the area.

James and Kirsty Hughes, the TikTok account holders of @cabin_fever_cpt, posted a short video showing a bird' s-eye view of HIDE | MONTAGU. While R850 per person per night was affordable for some, most people expressed concern over the cabin nestled in the bushes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News