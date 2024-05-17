A beautiful Gqeberha-based hidden gem in the shape of a see-through dome went viral on TikTok

Owned by Once Upon a Time, the romantic getaway allows its visitors to take in nature in all its forms

While some people loved the place, others could not help but comment on the price per night

Internet users could not believe the price of a Gqeberha-based getaway. Images: Westend61 / Getty Images, @the_real_travel_guy / TikTok, Ivan Pantic / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sharing what he considered a secret romantic getaway, a man plugged South Africans with a hidden gem in Gqeberha, a see-through dome. Despite its beauty, the price does not sit well with some people.

TikTokker @the_real_travel_guy, who finds hidden gems in Gqeberha, shared a video of what it looked like inside the Stargazing Dome owned by Once Upon a Dome at night with social media users.

The see-through dome, nestled in the bushes, boasts magnificent views of the wetlands and its surroundings. While the bed and bathroom are inside, the shower facility is outside, next to the dome. Visitors also enjoy Wi-Fi, a telescope for stargazing, a wood-fired hot tub and a kitchenette inside.

As per Once Upon a Dome, the cost is R4000 per night for a maximum of two adults.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi netizens react to the hidden gem's price

The post received mixed reactions from social media users. While the getaway's look intrigued some travel enthusiasts, others expressed concern about its price.

@yusoofabdullah0 was one of those who commented on the price:

"Rather pricey per night."

@the_real_travel_guy responded:

"I've seen a few folks mention they booked there, and it was worth the experience. It's not an every weekend getaway."

Using a sad face emoji to express herself, @ntokozomarlynendlovu wrote:

"Looks pricey."

@magubevu35 showed excitement over the location and commented:

"I need to take myself out, ASAP."

@pertuniamasoeu also loved the place and said:

"This is so gorgeous. I think I found a place for my romantic getaway."

Affordable Cape Town hidden gems sparks mixed reviews

Earlier this month, Briefly News reported about a clip of an affordable holiday home, HIDE | MONTAGU, in a small town outside of Cape Town. Some people were in awe of the price, while others were sceptical about the area and animals they may encounter.

Delamaine du Toit, who does marketing for HIDE | MONTAGU, shared that the location is not "particularly dangerous" as "it is an eco-reserve and not a nature reserve where wild animals roam."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News