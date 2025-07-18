South African reality TV star Nonku Williams seemingly responded to her broken friendship with Jojo Robinson

This was after many netizens noticed a distance growing between them since the last episode of the Real Housewives of Durban Season 5

Nonku claimed in the post that her friendship with Jojo was meant to end as part of her spiritual journey

Nonku Williams opens up about her friendship with Jojo.

Bathong, South African reality TV star Nonku Williams, continues to shock many netizens on social media as she seemingly responded to her broken friendship with fellow RHOD cast member Jojo Robinson.

Recently, Williams explained why her friendship with Robinson ended just after the reality TV star penned an emotional message to Nonku, forgiving and wishing her all the best in the future as they part ways four years later.

Nonku further claimed that Joku was meant to come to an end as part of her spiritual journey and that it was God's plan.

"Be prepared to lose even the people you thought you’d keep forever, because they will not be able to comprehend the holiness and light God is bringing you into. You will make sober and righteous decisions that will cause conflicts with those who still live in sin, yet they are born again. They will label you as the one who thinks she is better than everyone," the message reads.

Resonating with the message sent to her, Williams also wrote:

"Amazed to see how this Prophecy was fulfilled🙏🏽❤️ God’s plan is perfect, I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. Move in grace and let God handle the rest."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nonku's message

Many netizens flooded the comment section responding to Nonku's message. Here's what they had to say:

dellaaabee wrote:

"My dear, you can even decide to become a monk. Your life, your choices. We should learn to accept the paths that people choose for themselves, even if we don't like them."

cindy_lwazi_kobe said:

"The journey is hard but it’s worth it."

kasotobe07 responded:

"May God give you more strength and more light. Love always."

lungelo_louw replied:

"Do you Nonks, at the end of the day, we are all gonna answer for ourselves before the Lord God Almighty."

unathi_dlams commented:

"We choose God over anything this side. My one and only."

Nonku ends her friendship with Jojo.

RHOD star Jojo Robinson speaks out

Previously, in June 2025, following Nonku Williams' bombshell announcement about leaving the show, fans on social media have been wondering who Jojo is going to be friends with next.

Many felt it would be Londie London who rejoined the show this season. Responding to the comments, Jojo said fans should stop talking about her like she is a piece of property that can be passed around.

"I need this to be very clear.. I AM NOT PROPERTY, I DO NOT BELONG TO ANYONE.. I CANNOT be given away or stolen.. This narrative that anyone can TAKE ME implies I am merely property.. I am a human who loves easily, I find good in everyone, and I choose who to allow into my life," she said.

RHOD fans start petition to remove Minnie Ntuli from TV and radio

This comes after the star issued a statement on Facebook following the criticism she received on social media. The radio and TV personality has apologised and admitted she's “appalled” by her own behaviour after a physical altercation with Londie London.

