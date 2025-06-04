Jojo Robinson addressed concerns about her friendships following Nonku Williams' exit from the show, asserting, she is not property to be passed around

RHOD fans, curious about Jojo’s next close friend, speculated about Londie London, prompting Jojo to ask for privacy and grace as she processes her relationships

Social media users reacted with support and encouragement, expressing hope that Jojo and Nonku will reconcile

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson has shared a message addressing her relationships with fellow cast members on the reality television show.

Jojo Robinson has shared a lengthy post addressing her friendships on 'RHOD'. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

RHOD star Jojo Robinson speaks out

Social media users have been wondering how Jojo is going to navigate being alone on The Real Housewives of Durban without her Nonky Nonks. The stars have been close friends on and off the screen, and have trended for both good and bad reasons on social media.

Following Nonku Williams' bombshell announcement about leaving the show, fans on social media have been wondering who Jojo is going to be friends with next. Many feel it's Londie London who rejoined the show this season. Responding to the comments, Jojo said fans should stop talking about her like she is a piece of property that can be passed around. She wrote:

"I need this to be very clear.. I AM NOT PROPERTY, I DO NOT BELONG TO ANYONE.. I CANNOT be given away or stolen.. This narrative that anyone can TAKE ME implies I am merely property.. I am a human who loves easily, I find good in everyone, and I choose who to allow into my life.

Jojo Robinson addresses her friendships

The reality television star added that fans should stop meddling with her friendships. She added that people should allow her and her friends to deal with their issues.

"I would prefer that my friendships be allowed SPACE TO BREATHE.. IT'S A LOT GUYS.. I need to figure things out... I've been in a friendship that has been under constant scrutiny from the public for years.. We BOTH need some time and some grace, please allow us both that and don't assume anything right now."

Jojo Robinson's fans react to her post

Fans showed Jojo some love after she poured her heart out in the post. Many hoped that all was well between her and Nonku Williams.

@thumeka_jikajika said:

"I love you both forever, don’t let anyone tell you how to be you, you both have a good heart, that’s all that matters… also, people will never love good intentions and a happy spirit, they always want to bring one down."

@shingapatie commented:

"😍😍I hope you and Nonks fix this. The most genuine friendship I’ve seen in a long time."

@nontobeko.mpungose wrote:

"Sorry Jojo, I know you miss her so much🫂🫂🫂🫂 hugs, it ain’t easy for both of you."

@precuousfikile added:

"Be you, my Jojo. Sending you hugs 🥰 ❤️"

Jojo Robinson's friends have shown her support after her touching post. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Nonku Williams addresses villain allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nonku Williams has finally responded to the negative reactions she has been receiving on social media. The star has been accused of being a drama starter since Season 5 premiered.

RHOD viewers have accused the businesswoman who has been on the show since Season 1 of picking fights with most housewives except her bestie, Jojo Robinson.

