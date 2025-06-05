Jojo Robinson posted a chaotic video showcasing The Real Housewives Of Durban girls' trip to Mauritius

The ladies were all smiles, and laughter was the order of the day, leaving fans to wonder if the ladies' fake hate one another

Fans are calling for more content like this, joyfully showcasing the ladies instead of them bickering

'Real Housewives Of Durban' cast members went on a girls' trip to Mauritius. Image: Showmax

Well, would you look at that. The Real Housewives of Durban ladies can actually get along. Jojo Robinson shared a travel vlog, showcasing the ladies' trip to Mauritius.

Jojo Robinson and the ladies go on a trip

In the heartwarming video, Jojo Robinson and the girls are seen getting ready to board their flight. It was laughs galore as they all seemed joyful with no animosity among them.

"RHOD TRAVEL VLOG. For everyone patiently waiting for tomorrow's episode, here's a little mini one to keep you until then. Lol," she started off.

Jojo shared some of the chaos behind the scenes preparations that gave her and the ladies a good laugh. Just recently, Robinson reacted to news of her and Nonku's split.

"Travelling to Mauritius with the girls.. there's a lot. Nonku over-packed, we nearly missed our flight, then ran past our gate like idiots while everyone watched, my ranger over carry-on had to compete against the Goyards and Gucci, and Londie finally sang for me. This fam tho. One more sleep to episode 11. I can't believe it's nearly over already," she said.

Jojo Robinson showed a video of her and the castmates getting along on their trip. Image: Showmax

Mzansi reacts to Jojo's hilarious video

For many fans, it was refreshing to see the ladies having a good time and exchanging laughs. Fans cannot wait to indulge in the next episode after seeing that the ladies can actually get along. Some are begging Nonku not to leave, after announcing that she will not return for Season 5.

Nonku_williams reacted:

"This was beautiful."

Londie_london_official laughed:

"So much fun."

innosadiki replied:

"It’s good to see everyone so happy. Thanks for sharing. Now we really looking forward to the next episode."

Nolwazibm asked:

"Love this! What is it exactly that causes all of the bickering?"

Mrsannbition exclaimed:

"Vibessssss!"

Iamvuks_m joked:

"I’m guessing Londie flew first, or she will surprise y'all ladies later that day."

Anthea_diaz mentioned:

"I just love you so much that you don’t care about the Gucci and all those name-brand stuff. You are an amazing person."

Lerato.nkwana_ said:

"Can we see more of this? The laughter, crazy moments and women getting along. Love this."

Londygal_toya expressed:

"We need more of this. The producers must look at this approach as the drama is enough. Love it here."

Lifewith_kimzee stated:

"Rhod is just the best out of all Real Housewives in SA hence it’s still standing today. Kudos to y'all. We love and appreciate the entertainment y'all give us."

Mahlatse_m_masemola asked:

"I wish we could see this side (joy and laughter) on our screens. Not these petty fights and comments."

Sorisha Naidoo hailed as a real housewife

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo was praised for being a "real" housewife.

Fans claimed that Sorisha's lifestyle gives fans a taste of luxury, with some arguing that she is the true definition of a housewife.

