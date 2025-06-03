Fans Ecstatic As Kelvin Momo Preps for Redbull Symphonic With Rehearsal Videos
- Kelvin Momo is getting ready for his highly anticipated Red Bull Symphonic event
- The Amapiano sensation nearly gave fans a heart attack, thinking he wouldn't make it, but they're confident after he posted videos at rehearsals
- South Africans are amped about the long-awaited event, saying they can't wait to watch their fave in action
Fans are excited now more than ever for Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic event after seeing him rehearsing for the shows.
Kelvin Momo rehearses for Red Bull Symphonic event
It looks like the Red Bull Symphonic might just be one of the only events that Kelvin Momo won't miss.
Known for flaking on shows, the Sewe producer is getting ready for the highly anticipated shows happening from 6 to 8 June 2025, and even gave fans a look into his rehearsal sessions.
TheYanosUpdate shared a short clip from Momo's rehearsal with singer, Mashudu, who has worked with the producer on songs like Iqiniso, Waze Wamuhle, as well as Flight Mode from his latest album, Thato Ya Modimo.
Momo shared more clips on his Instagram stories, where he's seen in a room with a group of musicians, presumably the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra, who will form part of his anticipated event along with composer, Adam Howard.
South Africans are amped for Kelvin Momo's event
Ticket-holders are counting down the days to Momo's event, while the unfortunate few are overcome with FOMO as they won't get to watch the producer in action.
This comes after many fans speculated that Momo wouldn't make it to the show after deleting photos and videos promoting the event.
kay.goddessss pleaded:
"Guys, may I have a ticket, please? I’ll even buy it for R500 at this point."
mandz_online said:
"FOMO is dealing with me. The people who got tickets are actually in for a treat."
AngaBottoman wrote:
"Yhooo, what he is going to do in that event! People with tickets are the luckiest in the country."
_christiandiordior_ shot their shot:
"I know his songs more than him, I got them all right. @redbullza, send me a ticket, I deserve to be there."
itsssyxurgirl was anxious:
"When are they announcing the winners for the competition, @redbullza? So that I can start preparing my outfit, hle."
z.aaaluzile pleaded:
"Please make sure he shows up on all 3 days. Please."
Sir Trill receives praise for work on Kelvin Momo's album
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelvin Momo's new album, Thato Ya Modimo.
Fans gave the project high praise and raved over Sir Trill's work and welcomed him back after his hiatus.
The singer went away from the spotlight after reports that he was blackballed from the industry, and fans are happy to have him back:
Luyandalupindo said:
"I've been waiting for the Trill to come back! My guy never disappoints on a joint."
MzwandileN13478 wrote:
"Ghost! Greatful to hear your greatness yet again in a master piece."
