Kelvin Momo is getting ready for his highly anticipated Red Bull Symphonic event

The Amapiano sensation nearly gave fans a heart attack, thinking he wouldn't make it, but they're confident after he posted videos at rehearsals

South Africans are amped about the long-awaited event, saying they can't wait to watch their fave in action

Kelvin Momo is preparing himself ahead of his Red Bull Symphonic event. Images: africori, freshmenmag

Fans are excited now more than ever for Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic event after seeing him rehearsing for the shows.

Kelvin Momo rehearses for Red Bull Symphonic event

It looks like the Red Bull Symphonic might just be one of the only events that Kelvin Momo won't miss.

Known for flaking on shows, the Sewe producer is getting ready for the highly anticipated shows happening from 6 to 8 June 2025, and even gave fans a look into his rehearsal sessions.

Kelvin Momo shared videos preparing for the Red Bull Symphonic. Image: powerhouse.ent

TheYanosUpdate shared a short clip from Momo's rehearsal with singer, Mashudu, who has worked with the producer on songs like Iqiniso, Waze Wamuhle, as well as Flight Mode from his latest album, Thato Ya Modimo.

Momo shared more clips on his Instagram stories, where he's seen in a room with a group of musicians, presumably the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra, who will form part of his anticipated event along with composer, Adam Howard.

South Africans are amped for Kelvin Momo's event

Ticket-holders are counting down the days to Momo's event, while the unfortunate few are overcome with FOMO as they won't get to watch the producer in action.

This comes after many fans speculated that Momo wouldn't make it to the show after deleting photos and videos promoting the event.

kay.goddessss pleaded:

"Guys, may I have a ticket, please? I’ll even buy it for R500 at this point."

mandz_online said:

"FOMO is dealing with me. The people who got tickets are actually in for a treat."

AngaBottoman wrote:

"Yhooo, what he is going to do in that event! People with tickets are the luckiest in the country."

_christiandiordior_ shot their shot:

"I know his songs more than him, I got them all right. @redbullza, send me a ticket, I deserve to be there."

South Africans are counting down the days to Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic event. Image: freshmenmag

itsssyxurgirl was anxious:

"When are they announcing the winners for the competition, @redbullza? So that I can start preparing my outfit, hle."

z.aaaluzile pleaded:

"Please make sure he shows up on all 3 days. Please."

