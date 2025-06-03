Kelvin Momo's newly released album is said to be making huge numbers on streaming platforms

Thato Ya Modimo reportedly reached the top 10 of Spotify's global chart, becoming his highest debut on the chart

Fans can't get enough of Momo's new project and sang his praises for hitting such a massive milestone

Kelvin Momo's new album 'Thato Ya Modimo' is dominating global streaming charts. Image: 2022AFRICA

Image: 2022AFRICA

Halala! It looks like Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic event might just be one for the books after the success of his new album.

Kelvin Momo's new album hits huge milestones

In the days following the release of Kelvin Momo's new album, Thato Ya Modimo, the producer/ DJ is beaming with pride at the growing success of his project.

Released on 30 May 2025, the album was met with critical acclaim from fans and peers who continue to marvel at Momo's incredible artistry.

Having already picked their favourite songs from the 29-track album, the debate about Momo's best album has begun. Meanwhile, the numbers are in, and we finally get to see how well Thato Ya Modimo has been doing commercially.

‘Thato Ya Modimo’ by Kelvin Momo reached the top 10 on Spotify's global debut chart. Image: 2022AFRICA

Image: 2022AFRICA

2022AFRICA shared an in-depth review of Momo's new album since hitting streaming platforms, and revealed that Thato Ya Modimo reached the top 10 of Spotify's Top Album Debut Global chart at number eight, his highest debut yet.

Not only that, but the album is also expected to reach six million streams on Spotify in its first week, after receiving over a million streams on its second day.

Here's how South Africans received Kelvin Momo's album

South Africa is raving over Momo's new album, shocked by how well it has been doing on streaming platforms.

Before this, Momo shared an emotional message while celebrating the success of his last album, Sewe, after it reached over 15 million streams in less than a month of its release.

MonteBlanq said:

"Whatever Kelvin Momo is using, it is very, very powerful. He is him."

MnqobiThok77413 was shocked:

"So, this means it debuted at no 8 on Spotify, including all the albums released in the world, not just Africa?"

South Africa declared Kelvin Momo the greatest of all time after ‘Thato Ya Modimo’'s global success. Image: 2022AFRICA

Image: 2022AFRICA

HogoLetl wrote:

"If you've already heard the album, you'll understand."

Moeketsi__K was impressed:

"Imagine breaking your own records project after project. @kelvinMomo_ is goated."

uGudl_uMsunu teased:

"I've seen enough, he's better than Kabza De Small."

Realtkwilson was stunned:

"Kelvin Momo breaks records year after year when he releases an album."

Kelvin Momo breaks his silence after missing multiple gigs

In more Kelvin Momo updates, Briefly News shared the DJ/ producer's statement after missing not one but three gigs.

The Bo Gogo hitmaker issued an apology to his loyal supporters for disappointing them, even revealing what caused him to flake on his shows, and promised to make it up to his fans and the promoters:

"We appreciate your understanding and support during this time and look forward to making up for these missed shows in the near future. Thank you all for your continued support.”

