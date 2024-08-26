Kelvin Momo recently celebrated a huge milestone after the release of his latest album, Sewe

The famous DJ/ producer officially hit over 15 million streams and posted an emotional thank-you message to his supporters for holding him down

Mzansi celebrated Kelvin's success and affirmed him of his talent and the impressive body of work he released

Kelvin Momo's new album, 'Sewe', hit over 15 million streams in less than a month. Image: kelvinmomo_.

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo is on cloud nine after the success of his newly released album, Sewe.

Kelvin Momo celebrates album milestone

Not even a month since its official release, Kelvin Momo's new project, Sewe, appears to now be competing commercially with his past albums.

Released on 9 August 2024, the 30-track album gives an in-depth understanding of Momo's versatile artistry, where he housed his signature "private school" Amapiano sound into a timeless project that will be enjoyed for years to come.

After the rave reviews from fans and industry mates alike, including A-Reece, who made an unexpected appearance in the project, Kelvin celebrated the project's success after it hit over 15 million streams in less than a month.

Taking to his Instagram page, Momo wiped the tears from his eyes as he shared a thank-you message at his album launch as he celebrated the success of Sewe, which he revealed is named after his grandmother:

"Thank you so much to everyone who has been listening to the album, and a special shout-out to @donjuliosa for an amazing album launch. We're on 15 million plus streams!"

Mzansi congratulates Kelvin Momo

Despite criticism from other listeners, fans gathered to show love to Kelvin and celebrate the success of his album:

williamsposh23 praised Kelvin:

"The best album ever! Kelvin is the boss, hands down!"

caiirosa said:

"Good music always wins."

dlala_l.a showed love to Momo:

"You deserve your flowers. You are the chosen one."

giftdotmega was impressed:

"SEWE! What a dope album!"

jrmdu94 posted:

"You worked on this album!"

