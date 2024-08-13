Amapiano star Kelvin Momo and rapper A-Reece have hinted at a collaboration, exciting South African music fans with the possibility of a joint EP

Kelvin Momo set social media ablaze by posting on Instagram about the potential project, to which A-Reece responded positively, confirming fans' hopes

Social media users expressed their enthusiasm, anticipating that the collaboration between these two talented artists would be a major hit

South African music lovers are in for a treat as two of the industry's top artists hinted that they are working together on an EP. Amapiano star Kelvin Momo set social media on fire when he revealed that he might be working on new music with A-Reece.

A-Reece and Kelvin Momo have hinted that they have music coming out. Image: @theboydoingthings and @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo on working with A-Reece

Kelvin Momo and A-Reece are a duo we never knew we needed. The stars seem to have been busy in the studio doing what they do best.

The amapiano star had the streets buzzing when he revealed he might have new music with A-Reece. Taking to his Instagram page, Kelvin revealed that he has an EP on the way. He wrote:

"Just imagine if we dropped an EP, me and A-Reece."

A-Reece responded to the post, seemingly confirming the news of a joint EP. He commented:

"@kelvinmomo_ I got the feeling they’re going to feel it 🤞🏽"

Mzansi reacts to Kelvin Momo's post

Social media users could not keep cal after the star's post. Many noted that a collaboration between the stars is going to be fire.

@chill_vibez_only_ said:

"Now why tease the people like this😭"

@creature_ten25 commented:

"The RAM meets the GOAT, what a time to be alive!@😭😭"

@only4tristan wrote:

"rest kancane, we haven’t yet healed from SEWE even KURHULA💀😔"

@katlego_di_loveback added:

"When I heard Reece go “Yeah” 😭😭 I knew I was listening to magic."

@kuhle_ny said:

"Hay you tryna kill us from excitement now 😭😭"

@thebig_heartedbadgirl commented:

"Two bulls in one kraal. 🙂‍↕️🖖🏾❤️❤️❤️"

Kelvin Momo seemingly hints at dropping 27 songs

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi music lovers are in for a treat after famous musician Kelvin Momo hinted that he might be working on 27 songs. Social media users expressed excitement.

Kelvin Momo is working hard to give his fans the music they signed up for. The star, praised for releasing back-to-back hits, had social media users grinning from ear to ear when he seemingly shared that he is working on 27 songs.

