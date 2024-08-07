Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane has made his comeback into the music game after a long hiatus

The star posted a video of him in the studio with other well-known artists on his Instagram page

Kabelo Mabalane also mentioned that his fans and followers should expect some new music from him

Kabelo Mabalane is set to drop new music soon. Image: @kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

The South African Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane is back like he never left, as he recently shared some exciting news with his followers on social media.

Kabelo Mabalane is back in studio after long hiatus

The Kwaito star now turned Pastor, Kabelo Mabalane, has made headlines once again on social media after he and his actress wife, Gail Mabalane, celebrated their 11th anniversary earlier this year, in February 2024.

Recently, the star stunned fans after announcing on his Instagram page that he was back in the studio following a very long hiatus and that he will be dropping some new music soon.

Mabalane posted a video of himself with other well-known artists on his page and captioned it:

"Back in the kitchen! New music loading…Wanna thank @jrafrika @refiloer @mrjazziq @jandaswomculo @kay_invictus @zoemolelekwa @reasonhd_ for supporting me on this journey. I’m approaching this like a new artist because old trophies don’t count. cc @DeRealNapster @Bugzito012 #KingandCountry #325 #Pantsula4Life."

Watch the video below:

Fans excited about Kabelo Mabalane's return

Many fans were excited about the star's return to the music game. Check out some of the comments below:

Khuli Chana beamed with excitement:

"Ayeye."

Phumlani Njilo wrote:

"Phezukwabo Mfundisi."

Lethabo LeJoy said:

"It's about to get down for real."

gysus11 responded:

"I hope you did a track with Spikiri for old times sake."

nombuso_dibz replied:

"Ooooh this is will be so good."

