Upcoming Musician Roasted After Making Song About Mihlali Ndamase: “Keep This One in the Vault”
- An upcoming South African musician received mixed reactions when he announced he was working on a song titled Mihlali in honour of media personality Mihlali Ndamase
- Social media users criticised the song, with many finding the singing and mixing subpar, urging the artist not to release it
- Mzansi's reactions were mostly negative, with many calling the song a flop
An upcoming South African musician left social media users rolling on the floor when he dedicated a song to Mihlali Ndamase. Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the song.
Singer dedicates to Mihlali Ndamase
We have to agree that South Africans are creative. A musician got mixed reactions when he hinted that he is working on a song titled Mihlali in honour of controversial media personality Mihlali Ndamase.
The artist with the handle @iamRTI shared a hint of the song on X, asking fans if he should drop the hit. He also asked for suggestions on whom he should collaborate with. The post read:
"Should I drop this song? Titled Mihlali? Who can I put on it."
Mzansi not feeling the song dedicated to Mihlali
Social media users think the song was a complete flop. Many said the artist should not release it.
@npm_run_serve said:
"I’m not sure if it’s the singing that’s terrible or the mixing of your vocals. Straight keep 😭😭"
@MimiSokanyile commented:
"We’re going straight from the hood to the gutter with this one, cousin! 🔥♥️"
@MjekeUTD wrote:
"Back to the hood with lockdown restrictions on this one bro😭"
@Booegiemann added:
"Not gonna allow you to drop this, twin. 😭😭"
@lekonya_ said:
"Keep this trash off of our timeline, please. First 3 seconds tells you already how trashy this mix is. Whack!"
Kabelo Mabalane is back in the studio following a long music hiatus
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane is back like he never left, as he recently shared some exciting news with his followers on social media.
The Kwaito star now turned Pastor, Kabelo Mabalane, has made headlines once again on social media after he and his actress wife, Gail Mabalane, celebrated their 11th anniversary earlier this year, in February 2024.
Source: Briefly News
