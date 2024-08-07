An upcoming South African musician received mixed reactions when he announced he was working on a song titled Mihlali in honour of media personality Mihlali Ndamase

Social media users criticised the song, with many finding the singing and mixing subpar, urging the artist not to release it

Mzansi's reactions were mostly negative, with many calling the song a flop

An upcoming South African musician left social media users rolling on the floor when he dedicated a song to Mihlali Ndamase. Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the song.

An upcoming musician has revealed that he is working on a song about Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Singer dedicates to Mihlali Ndamase

We have to agree that South Africans are creative. A musician got mixed reactions when he hinted that he is working on a song titled Mihlali in honour of controversial media personality Mihlali Ndamase.

The artist with the handle @iamRTI shared a hint of the song on X, asking fans if he should drop the hit. He also asked for suggestions on whom he should collaborate with. The post read:

"Should I drop this song? Titled Mihlali? Who can I put on it."

Mzansi not feeling the song dedicated to Mihlali

Social media users think the song was a complete flop. Many said the artist should not release it.

@npm_run_serve said:

"I’m not sure if it’s the singing that’s terrible or the mixing of your vocals. Straight keep 😭😭"

@MimiSokanyile commented:

"We’re going straight from the hood to the gutter with this one, cousin! 🔥♥️"

@MjekeUTD wrote:

"Back to the hood with lockdown restrictions on this one bro😭"

@Booegiemann added:

"Not gonna allow you to drop this, twin. 😭😭"

@lekonya_ said:

"Keep this trash off of our timeline, please. First 3 seconds tells you already how trashy this mix is. Whack!"

