Cassper Nyovest's new Kwaito-influenced song, unfortunately, fell flat among many listeners

Kutsa , which was promoted months in advance, failed to meet some netizens' expectations, who resorted to bashing Mufasa's career

Meanwhile, fans are bumping Cassper's new track and welcomed the rapper back to the music scene

Cassper Nyovest’s latest release sparked mixed reactions. Images: casspernyovest

Eish, Cassper Nyovest's new song didn't land as well as he had hoped, and his haters have been dragging him over his music.

Cassper Nyovest releases new song

Months after announcing new music, Cassper Nyovest kept his promise and dropped his new song, Kutsa, previously titled Utlwa.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Mufasa made the official announcement as he celebrated new music Friday with a new banger.

The rapper revealed that he has officially marked his return to the music scene, saying he had plenty of songs on the way. Kutsa serves as Cassper's first song of 2024 since releasing Solomon in 2023.

It pays homage to TKZee's classics, sampling the group's 90s hits, Dlala Mapantsula, as well as Mambotjie, which Mufasa also interpolated in Sweet and Short. It also has elements of Amapiano in the production and lyrics.

He urged his fans to bump the song on their favourite streaming platforms and joked that those who don't like it are missing out:

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's new song

Fans are raving over Mufasa's latest drop and have it on repeat:

LenkaTaemane said:

"It's been on repeat today since I woke up."

JAM570037939561 was impressed:

"I enjoyed it! This thing is fire."

makaplan440 wrote:

"I've got this one on repeat!"

Wegoff4Real posted:

"Kutsa is such a vibe, and we don’t really care if it’s your vibe."

Meanwhile, some weren't feeling his new song, while others compared him with his enemy, AKA:

Jiggy_Tee98 advised:

"Keep the music, my king. In reality, why don't you just retire?"

ThatoKolisi said:

"AKA left us with nonsense."

DawgSneakerHea1 suggested:

"Eish mfanaka, it's over for you. Take a five-year break and come back strong because now you’re lost."

DidiNtheBanx trolled Cassper:

"Cassper really thought he was competing with AKA?"

Cassper Nyovest's manager speaks on his sobriety

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's manager speaking on his years of sobriety.

TLee revealed that it was Mufasa's album that helped him get off alcohol for over a decade.

