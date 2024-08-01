Cassper Nyovest's manager, Tlee, recently opened up about how he stopped drinking alcohol

The rapper's manager mentioned in a tweet that Nyovest's album Tsholofelo is the reason why he has been sober

Tlee celebrated 11 years and 7 months of being sober and also the anniversary of the album Tsholofelo

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper Nyovest’s music helped his manager sober up. Image: @bridge_tlee, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's manager, Tlee, recently opened up about how the rapper's music has helped him in his life.

Tlee says Cassper Nyovest's album helped him stop drinking

Just after Toya Delazy opened up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker's manager, Tlee, recently shared something that touched many hearts on social media.

Cassper Nyovest's manager earlier on opened up about how the Tito Mboweni star's album Tsholofelo helped him stop drinking alcohol. On his Twitter (X) page, Tlee, in celebration of his sobriety, said that it had been 11 years and 7 months since he last tasted alcohol.

He said:

"It has been 11 years and 7 months since I had a sip of alcohol, to all my people who care why...2 words Tsholofelo Album. Thank you @casspernyovest for trusting me (wa riska yong LOL) So excited for the celebrations we have lined up for this album. Love you king. #Tsholofelo10yrs."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tlee's story

Many netizens responded to the story of how Tlee stopped drinking booze:

@ThembaSindane10 questioned:

"You've never drank Billiato Tleeiza?"

@brijboyprince said:

"@BridgeBossTLee I remember me and my friends jamming to the album in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe following the whole Bridge/FamilyTree movement. We were so inspired and in love with y'all. For me, the cherry on top was #Phumakim. Y'all are were and beacons of hope to me and many young kids."

@illythehost wrote:

"10 years of Tsholofelo? I feel so old now lol."

@Brian_Efact responded:

"The excitement when i first bought the album...Tjerrrrr...Y'all really build Tlee.. Salute."

Cassper Nyovest seemingly responds to Stilo Magolide’s questions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is finally responding to the many questions regarding his controversial marriage to Pulane and his faith. The rapper shared a detailed explanation on his Instagram page.

Cassper Nyovest had been silent about his marriage until now. The award-winning rapper had the streets buzzing when pictures of his lush wedding to his childhood sweetheart Pulane went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News