Veteran musician Oskido recently shared a heartwarming video of himself in America on social media

In the video, the star shows what happens behind the scenes of what happens during his weekly lifestyle across the world

Many fans and followers of the star were impressed by the video that the star posted on Twitter (X)

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Oskido shared a video of himself overseas. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

DJ, producer, and businessman Oskido recently warmed the hearts of many of his fans and followers online with the video he shared earlier.

Oskido shows how his weekly lifestyle looks like overseas

The founder of Kalawa Jazmee, Oskido, has made headlines again on social media after he dismissed claims of beefing with Njelic.

The star recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of spending his days lavishly overseas on his Twitter (X) page. The legendary music producer revealed how he travels by foot to visit different music stores and famous parks, and he also shared how he spent a night at a club with Amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He captioned the video:

"Welcome to Oskido’s Universe, where I take you behind the scenes of my weekly lifestyle, sharing the moments, music, and magic that shape my world."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Oskido's video

Shortly after the star posted the video about his lifestyle, many fans and followers of Oskido reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@pule_jones commented:

"@SZondi in 6min... a beautiful story told. Also, @OskidoIBelieve used cellphone footage. We learnt about the history of music (vinyl) and NY. Impressive!"

@BlackWizSA said:

"I brought my Pioneer XDJ RX2 from Rock and Soul. Amazing staff, so good to see you being at the actual store. Would love to do that one time."

@Manny_867 responded:

"I wonder why in SA they thought it's a good idea to cancel music stores that sell physical copies."

@Luna_Geminii wrote:

"This is good content. Very mind opening. Sometimes you one gets to travel through your content. Reminds me of the days of travel magazine nabo Top Billing."

@Thobelanindlov2 replied:

"Keep it up brazo you are good storyteller."

@TheRealNtuli mentioned:

"Such a genius."

Black Coffee trends after giving life to God

In a previous report by Briefly News, an international DJ and producer, Black Coffee, trended on social media as he gave his life to God.

A video of the star spotted in church giving his to God went viral after a Twitter user shared it on social media. Many netizens on social media said this was the best thing they had seen in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News