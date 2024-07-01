Oskido has dismissed the claims that he's at loggerheads with Amapiano star, Njelic

This after a video of Oskido speaking about being disrespected by a fellow DJ went viral, where many fans assumed it was the Shesha hitmaker

While Oskido completely rubbished the claims, this opened a discussion around DJs and their professionalism, or lack thereof

Oskido finally addressed the rumours that he was beefing with Njelic after a video of him speaking about being disrespected by a fellow disc jockey went viral and left room for speculation.

Oskido weighs in on Njelic beef

Oskido wasn't about to let social media cook up another beef on his watch, so he decided to act fast.

The 56-year-old music veteran, who has become a father figure for many stars in the music industry, commonly referred to as "grootman," found himself in a scandal after netizens claimed he was at loggerheads with another DJ.

A viral video posted by S_Phola__ circulated, where Oskido spoke about another DJ pushing him off the stage while he was still working. It didn't take netizens long to conclude that the DJ was Njelic and bashed him online.

With hopes of diffusing the situation, Oskido rubbished the claims in an interview with Njelic, and spoke about their experiences of being disrespected by fellow DJs:

"I've met so many people like that and when it happens, I take the mic and call you to order."

"Now you're with your younger brother who looks up to you; imagine how he'll react to seeing you disrespect people? Next thing, they'll go to MacG, don't say nonsense about me."

Mzansi reacts to Oskido and Njelic beef

Mzansi is relieved that Oskido and Njelic aren't clashing:

kwaneleclyde showed love to Oskido:

"This is what grootman should be doing instead of hating young people."

beastvikin said:

"I almost hated the guy for no reason."

mr.ghost_fx posted:

"This is how men solve fake news."

Meanwhile, others are still curious to know who the DJ was:

djjawz said:

"@oskidoibelieve, GPS to that laitie. I just wanna talk to him."

cavinmazamisa threw shade at Njelic:

"Even now, he's greeting you while sitting down."

dj_tmanthewarrior was curious:

"So it wasn't Njelic?"

