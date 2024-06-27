A viral TikTok video showed a blue BMW's engine on fire at a party or social event

Bystanders used cooler boxes filled with water to extinguish the flames and save the car

The video sparked praise online for the quick-thinking helpers who prevented a major disaster

A group of men worked together to assist a BMW owner whose car was on fire. Image: @coolboii002

Source: TikTok

A chilling video showing a stunning BMW's engine on fire went viral on TikTok.

BMW catches fire at groove

The video shows the blue sports car parked at what appeared to be a party or at groove. The engine was smoking, and a group of concerned men could be seen running to the vehicle with cooler boxes filled with water as they poured it onto the engine in hopes of putting the flame out.

After several water runs, the fire eventually went out, saving the BMW from what could have been an awful disaster.

It is unclear what caused the engine fire, but we're almost certain the owner was relieved to have received help from the quick-thinking strangers.

Mzansi lauds helpful men

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were curious about the incident. Many viewers also applauded the men who helped the BMW owner save his car from burning to smithereens.

Itumeleng R22 commented:

"They should have used a fire extinguisher, but they tried."

Babylicipis applauded the brotherhood:

"Brother’s love ❤️! If it was my gender we would be screaming and taking videos instead of assisting."

Xitshembisoneo shared:

"Guys, look how all the men are helping ❤️❤️❤️."

Angel shongwe said people at groove have a special kind of unity:

"The proof that egroove kuyathandwana even if they don’t know you . Nice team work."

Lelo.Msomi threw shade at churchgoers:

"Ukube ise sontweni ngabe isishile (If it was church, the car would have burnt)."

Sharon Mokase commented:

"The way abafana bathandana ngayo bonke bagijimile bayosiza (The way the guys love the car, they all came running to assist."

Luwize ❤️ commented:

"Basebenzile abafana . Intliziyo yami icishe yama (The men did great. My heart almost stopped)."

Woman’s house and BMW go up in flames

In another story, Briefly News reported that one unfortunate woman @kindneithenrelma, fire ravaged her home and precious BMW in the dead of night.

She documented the tragedy and shared the video on TikTok. It captured the gut-wrenching sight of her cherished possessions consumed by the inferno.

It's unclear whether the fire started due to an accident of arson. But she the distraught woman can be heard saying her car gone and "you must be happy now."

Source: Briefly News