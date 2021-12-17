South Africans are being entertained by a man who got tossed from a spinning car on one of the busy roads but he gets back to his feet

The man is seen spinning his BMW Gusheshe but he fails to control it and it tossed him and many are laughing

The guy, who seems uninjured, gets back to his feet and runs back to his car, which was left with the engine running

A video of a man who is seen being tossed out of a spinning car is causing havoc on social media. South Africans are now glued to the viral clip and Briefly News is finding it interesting.

Kulani has shared yet another video where South Africans are sharing their comments and we select a few of those. The video clip seems to have been captured from a busy road turned into a raceway and the BMW Gusheshe driver is seen kissing the ground.

The guy possibly didn’t wear his safety belt and the car spun and he lost his grip on the steering wheel before flying out of the window. However, it seems he is not injured because he is seen picking himself up and running back to the car. Kulani wrote:

“Banna.”

South Africans are laughing at a man who is tossed by his spinning car. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ZukilepLandu said:

“Here he's like a European soccer player celebrating his goal.”

@Rawnomore said:

“I thought I'm the only one who noticed that yerrrrr.”

@SiyaTshabalala said:

“This video is bought to you by polony.”

@MvemveSA said:

“Kwashunqa intuli enqeni.”

@Nwabisa_Dark said:

“Kanti lezinto zenu nizidirayivela kanjani.”

@Tresley said:

“Reckless driving in a public road is a criminal offence. So-called township heroes, bad role models to kids.”

Source: Briefly.co.za