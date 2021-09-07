A video of a local man crashing his car into a ditch has SA in stitches as it seems it was due to his own recklessness

It seems the 'speedhead' wanted to show off; however, he ironically ended up landing himself in a hilariously uncomfortable situation

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the ridiculous driver and his expensive mishap

A local man's driving skills - or lack thereof - have quickly gotten social media users talking. It seems the excited VW driver wanted to show off his toy and took to performing a few car tricks.

However, things took a hilariously dramatic turn for the worst when the car ended up crashing into a ditch. It remains unclear exactly how the vehicle would be retrieved.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared a clip of the seriously funny incident.

"My heart goes out for the car owner," he tearfully captioned the post.

Mzansi could not help laughing at the show-off who'd been responsible for such a hilarious error in judgement. The clip quickly got people talking and many headed to the comments section to share their reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@percy_kokong said:

"No Bra Kula, he is an idiot, how do you spin a front-wheel drive car in front you do that shit with reverse, but it's an ooops moment."

@Lesba007 said:

"Hopefully it's his car, 'cause wow."

@NkosinatiMagwa said:

"Oooops, it didn't end well."

@sandsSwart said:

"I don't know if I should laugh or cry."

@Thobile_Petu said:

"VW drivers Nkosi yam, he needs to get a gusheshe for that Mara."

Hilarious clip shows man hitting car brakes, gets bae into a sticky situation

In more car news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a local man pulling the brakes and landing his female passenger in a very uncomfortable position has social media users laughing. The driver seemed to be filming their adventures on the road, capturing the very moment his flexible lady fell between the car seat and the cubbyhole.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the seriously funny post.

Many social media users are convinced the young man sabotaged his girlfriend on purpose as he was probably fed up with her very inappropriate sitting position. Other people felt like it was just karma at work, punishing the young lady for sitting like a teenager.

Check out some of the super entertaining comments below:

@Quinton_Aphane said:

"Very good. Why do women like sitting like that vele?"

@KenMo_07 said:

"Side chick showing off. He did it intentionally."

@BrianaWillemse said:

"I’m too stiff to be folded like that."

@ThabangMogoboy5 said:

"Lmao win for the gents."

@khanyo__msibi said:

"I’d break up with him tf."

@noma_mnguni said:

"I don't like people who sit like this in a car, doesn't matter who you are. I hate it."

