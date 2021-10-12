Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing a video of a moving car whose driver powered his refrigerator and air conditioner with a generator

The video was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, and many people noted that there is "madness" everywhere

In the video, the driver of the vehicle put the fridge and generator at the back of the car and attached the air conditioner to the window

A video has emerged on social media in which a motorist in the United States could be seen powering his fridge and air conditioner with his generator while driving on the highway.

The car, which is an SUV, was captured on camera by a driver of another vehicle behind it who may have never seen such a thing before.

A motorist powered his AC and fridge with his generator while driving on the highway. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, a refrigerator and a generator were at the back of the moving car while the air conditioner was attached to the window.

Captioning the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"AS SEEN IN AMERICA: He turned on generator on a moving car to power his fridge and AC."

Reactions trail video

Nigerians on social media were surprised and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@obaksolo said:

"Make Nigerians for know say no be only them get craze for head. Craze full Errwhere."

@timivibes wrote:

"No be only for Nija we dey craze."

@angel.fofie said:

"What’s life whiteout nonsense and madness."

@sunnycruz_large commented:

"Wahala be like bicycles."

