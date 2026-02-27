Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has made a surprising remark about the upcoming Soweto derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

The two Soweto-based clubs would face each other at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the outcome of the result also being important to Sundowns.

The Brazilians, alongside Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, are contenders to win the Betway Premiership this season, with the defending champions sitting pretty on top of the league standings.

Chiefs, Pirates form ahead of Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs are heading into the game on a poor run of form after stumbling to three defeats in their last four matches in all competitions.

They lost against Stellenbosch FC in the last league fixture, while also stumbling to a defeat against Zamalek in their their final group game in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Cardoso on Soweto Derby

Cardoso has made it clear that Saturday’s Soweto Derby will not feature on his agenda, as his full attention will be on preparing for Sunday’s clash against Sekhukhune United.

This weekend’s Betway Premiership schedule could influence the trajectory of the title race. Second-placed Orlando Pirates are set to take on fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs in the highly anticipated Soweto Derby on Saturday, while table-toppers Sundowns will square off against third-placed Sekhukhune on Sunday.

Despite the build-up surrounding the derby, Cardoso downplayed its significance from his perspective following Sundowns’ 1-0 victory over AmaZulu FC on Tuesday. The Portuguese tactician stressed that he views it as just another fixture and does not intend to set aside time to watch it.

Cardoso reiterated that every team still has matches to fulfil and suggested that the title equation will only become clearer toward the end of the campaign. While dropped points by rivals could work in Sundowns’ favour, he acknowledged that competing teams are equally hoping the Brazilians slip up.

For Cardoso, however, the priority remains unchanged — full concentration on the showdown with Sekhukhune. He explained that match preparations the day before kick-off demand his complete focus, leaving no room to follow other games.

Pirates and Chiefs will meet at 15:30 on Saturday, with Sundowns hosting Babina Noko at the same time on Sunday.

Source: Briefly News