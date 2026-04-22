An American school teacher's lesson on consent and boundaries earned him much respect on social media from viewers across the globe

The founder of The X for Boys Life Prep School was delivering a lesson to a class full of boys in the video that went viral on TikTok

Social media users showered the teacher with praise and expressed a wish that he would do a world tour, educating many children

A school founder showed young boys how a person's body language should be when they consent to a request. Image: @newemergingking

Source: TikTok

A teacher's public display of what a real 'yes' means to young school boys in the US earned him respect from the online community across the globe.

The clip was shared on his TikTok account @newemergingking on 18 April 2026, where it gained thousands of comments from viewers who wished he could also teach the lesson to some adults.

The lesson began with a public display of a hug request that was rejected at first. After some convincing by the teacher, the person agreed to the hug, while her body language showed discomfort. TikTok user @newemergingking immediately told the class that such a 'yes' still means 'no' because the person was persuaded to agree to something she did not want to do.

The boundaries lesson and respecting the 'no' response

The teacher said that if they have to do the extra stuff, like convincing or getting angry to get a yes, that was still a no. He then displayed how a person should be when they fully agree to a request, and reminded them that people have to say yes with their mouths and their body language.

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Briefly News reached out to King Randall for a comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the teacher's lesson

The clip went super viral, reaching 6.4M views, 1.4M likes and over 15K comments from viewers who were impressed with the lesson on boundaries. Many viewers expressed the importance of young boys being taught such lessons from an early age, saying that it would mould them into respectful and honest men. Some wished that the educator would go on a world tour, teaching the same lesson to as many boys as possible. One viewer advised the creator to also give them ways to deal with rejection after they have been told 'no' by another person, saying that they may struggle to handle it emotionally.

User @kyra sjo asked:

"Can you do a world tour?"

User @bigred_main84 added:

"This should be taught everywhere from a young age. No is a full and final answer."

User @stephaniejoneshan commented:

"This guy should be in every school, church, YMCA, YWCA and temple. Let's say at places of worship, gyms, etc., doing lectures. This is so important for everyone. The information I have seen him providing so far, bless you and your work."

User @brennique shared:

"A king raising young kings 🥹."

User @NicoleHeals commented:

"This is great. A good addition would be to teach them how to deal with rejection. They may cognitively understand someone not wanting to hug them, but may not know what to do with the feelings that ensue. Teaching them what the feeling is and how to deal with it can work wonders."

User @Angola Mhlongo said:

"Realeboga (thank you) teacher, proud of you, sir 👏."

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Source: Briefly News