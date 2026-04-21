A young woman celebrated her hard work after building herself rooms at her home with her hard-earned money

She shared the building process in a post on TikTok, sparking excitement from viewers who were impressed and inspired by the project

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing congratulatory messages, while others sought information on the rough building estimate

A Johannesburg woman thanked God for His grace after starting a building project at home. Image:@zi.nhleee.m

Source: TikTok

A young woman who juggles a retail job, a food and hair business, proved that having multiple streams of income and being financially disciplined was an important part of achieving dreams.

The clip was shared on her TikTok account @zi.nhleee.m on 20 April 2026, reaching nearly 100K views and many comments from social media users who showered her with praise.

The creator filmed the delivery truck offloading building material at her home. They started the building process, which she continuously checked, feeling proud of her achievement. In the caption, TikTok user @zi.nhleee.m noted building her own room was her biggest dream.

The young woman celebrates her achievement

She added that she never imagined her dream would happen so soon. The creator acknowledged that the road wasn't easy, and expressed her gratitude, thanking God for the wisdom, strength and patience.

Briefly News reached out to Zinhle for a comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from her.

Watch the inspirational TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the woman's hard work

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were greatly impressed by the woman's building success. Many viewers were inspired to start similar projects and enquired about the cost of the material. Some said she was a motivation and asked her to share a video of the project on its completion. Others agreed that it was indeed her time, noting that she'll enjoy having her own space. They said she will have peace of mind.

User @Msoja7808 advised:

"This is a beautiful and amazing project. I just like to make builders and owners aware that not putting lintels over door frames can lead to door frame and burglar door being skew. This might make it unable to close well as the building settles in time 😔. So, please insist on putting lintels over all door frames and on windows 🙏🏼."

User @Tasha Dlamini shared:

"Zinhle, this is so good. I'm emotional for you, ❤️congratulations, mama."

User @Monde asked:

"I'll be starting in May with two back rooms and a bathroom. How much did they cost you, girl?"

User @Ntokozo added:

"I'm so happy for you, sisi. I'm highly inspired 🙏."

User @Alunamda commented:

"It's your time, mama, please share the complete project🙏🏽."

User @ntosh Biyela shared:

"Congratulations, girl. Uzoke ube ne peace ekhanda (you'll have peace of mind). I'm so proud."

3 Briefly News articles about building projects

A young lady spent over R81K buying the remainder of the building material that was needed for the home she was building for her parents.

A 28-year-old woman restored her mother's dignity after years of mockery by building her a gorgeous house in a new neighbourhood, which she completed in seven months.

A woman shared a collage showing a young man standing next to a shack he once called home, alongside another photo of him posing by his mansion, which he built.

Source: Briefly News