A Nigerian woman shared the story of how she discovered her husband was cohabiting with another woman after visiting him in SA

The video shared on TikTok left many viewers feeling sympathetic towards her for the disrespect she faced during the incident

Social media users rallied behind the mother of two, praising her for her calm composure during the traumatic trip

Eyidola, a now separated wife, detailed her husband's betrayal while she visited him in Mzansi. Image: @eyidollar

Source: TikTok

A 38-year-old Yoruba woman’s attempt to save her marriage ended in heartbreak after she flew to Johannesburg, only to find her husband living with another woman.

The clip was shared on her TikTok handle @eyidollar on 8 April 2026, where it received nearly 1.5K comments from shocked users who showed her support.

The creator noted that she travelled from Nigeria to South Africa to reconcile with her husband, who was attending flight school. Upon arrival, Eyidola was shocked to find that he was picking her up at the airport with another woman who was also from her tribe. At the accommodation, she discovered the pair were living together in a one-room space.

A cold discovery in Johannesburg

Her husband refused to share a bed with her, choosing to sleep in a chair to show loyalty to the other woman. By the second day, TikTok user @eyidollar reached her breaking point and booked a separate room at the lodge before visiting her sister in Gqeberha. She eventually left for Nigeria without her husband checking up on her.

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Briefly News reached out for comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from the creator.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the Nigerian woman love

The clip garnered nearly 600K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were deeply moved by her story. Many viewers assured her that she would find a man who would treat her right, noting that it was the husband who lost out. Some praised her for her composure, noting they would have reacted differently. Others jokingly said she would make a good South African makoti because of her calm and respectful manner.

The creator noted that the woman who was living with her husband was also from the Yoruba tribe. Image: @eyidollar

Source: TikTok

User @Zaleh commented:

"Eyidola, you can also find another husband here in SA. You are so beautiful, you will make a very beautiful umakoti 🥰."

User @🏳️‍🌈Paypay🦋 shared:

"Lapho (that time), you’re so beautiful and soft spoken Eyidola🔥

User @Jennifer Mohobane commented:

"I'm so sorry that you had to experience this. Unfortunately, it is what is happening in SA, but hey, you are beautiful and so calm, I love your English 🥰."

User @Kulani Phineas added:

"You were so calm about the situation, Eyidola. I was going to go crazy 😩."

User @Malizozo Milazi said:

"Love you, my sis. Never share your husband, better to be alone than to be second best. Love from 🇿🇦."

User @Mimi Moloi commented:

"I'm so sorry, baby. No woman deserves that. Love and hugs 🫂 🤗 ❤️from 🇿🇦🇿🇦."

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Source: Briefly News