A fashion and lifestyle South African influencer shared a detailed vlog documenting her trip to Turkey for cosmetic surgery

The viral TikTok video followed her preparations, travel experience in the city and moments leading up to the procedure

Her openness about the experience sparked conversation online, with viewers reacting to both the process and the decision itself

Travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures has become increasingly common, with many people documenting the experience online. From preparation to recovery, the journey often becomes just as much a story as the results. One influencer recently gave her followers a front-row seat to that experience, sharing each step leading up to a major decision.

The picture on the left showed Sanele posing with a yellow dress. Image: @sanelebaloyi2

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @sanelebaloyi2 shared a vlog on 18 April 2026 documenting her journey to Turkey for a BBL procedure. The video captured moments from before the surgery, giving viewers insight into both the practical and emotional side of the experience.

She began by packing her belongings and preparing for the trip, taking followers along as she got ready for her stay abroad. The vlog continued with scenes from her hotel, where she showed what her routine looked like leading up to the procedure, including breakfast and settling into a new environment.

Content creator shares cosmetic surgery experience

At one point, she also shared a quiet moment reflecting on leaving her usual space behind, marking the significance of the journey she was about to take. She later visited a grocery store to pick up essentials for her hospital stay, adding a practical touch to the experience.

The video by user @sanelebaloyi2 ended before the procedure itself, but she later shared updates after the surgery. Online reactions were mixed, with some supporting her openness and others debating the growing trend of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures.

The visual on the left showed the influencer in the hotel. Image: @sanelebaloyi2

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

IvyThaPhoenix said:

“How I wish BBL would be donated, I would gladly donate mine.”

Lusanda Omelo said:

“I live in Istanbul. Let me know if you need anything. All the best!”

Linah Mokoena asked:

“Please ask if they fix imicondo.”

SakhileShaun wrote:

“You are appreciated sista bozza… besiyotjelwa ubani kutsi atholakala kuphi ma BBL Turkey. All the best. Translation: Who was going to tell us where to find BBLs in Turkey?”

Kay Khosa said:

“I genuinely like how she says ‘rau’.”

Azande Madlala said:

“Safe surgery, babe.”

Ntombiezzz wrote:

“Can’t wait to see the results.”

PinkyHoboyi said:

“You have the most gorgeous complexion, skin and face, my gosh.”

Mandy Careswa said:

“We will be packing these on YouTube for more content. Can’t wait to see the results.”

MrsD wrote:

“Girrrrrl! I’m so happy for you. Look at us going to Turkey with you virtually… kuzohamba kahle cc. Translation: Everything will go well, sis.”

Dutchess Li said:

“Go heavy on the Turkish food sthandwa, it’s very delicious… I used to live in Turkey before COVID.”

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Source: Briefly News