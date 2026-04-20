"Show Us The Results": Influencer Documents BBL Surgery Journey in Turkey
- A fashion and lifestyle South African influencer shared a detailed vlog documenting her trip to Turkey for cosmetic surgery
- The viral TikTok video followed her preparations, travel experience in the city and moments leading up to the procedure
- Her openness about the experience sparked conversation online, with viewers reacting to both the process and the decision itself
Travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures has become increasingly common, with many people documenting the experience online. From preparation to recovery, the journey often becomes just as much a story as the results. One influencer recently gave her followers a front-row seat to that experience, sharing each step leading up to a major decision.
TikTok user @sanelebaloyi2 shared a vlog on 18 April 2026 documenting her journey to Turkey for a BBL procedure. The video captured moments from before the surgery, giving viewers insight into both the practical and emotional side of the experience.
She began by packing her belongings and preparing for the trip, taking followers along as she got ready for her stay abroad. The vlog continued with scenes from her hotel, where she showed what her routine looked like leading up to the procedure, including breakfast and settling into a new environment.
Content creator shares cosmetic surgery experience
At one point, she also shared a quiet moment reflecting on leaving her usual space behind, marking the significance of the journey she was about to take. She later visited a grocery store to pick up essentials for her hospital stay, adding a practical touch to the experience.
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The video by user @sanelebaloyi2 ended before the procedure itself, but she later shared updates after the surgery. Online reactions were mixed, with some supporting her openness and others debating the growing trend of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
IvyThaPhoenix said:
“How I wish BBL would be donated, I would gladly donate mine.”
Lusanda Omelo said:
“I live in Istanbul. Let me know if you need anything. All the best!”
Linah Mokoena asked:
“Please ask if they fix imicondo.”
SakhileShaun wrote:
“You are appreciated sista bozza… besiyotjelwa ubani kutsi atholakala kuphi ma BBL Turkey. All the best. Translation: Who was going to tell us where to find BBLs in Turkey?”
Kay Khosa said:
“I genuinely like how she says ‘rau’.”
Azande Madlala said:
“Safe surgery, babe.”
Ntombiezzz wrote:
“Can’t wait to see the results.”
PinkyHoboyi said:
“You have the most gorgeous complexion, skin and face, my gosh.”
Mandy Careswa said:
“We will be packing these on YouTube for more content. Can’t wait to see the results.”
MrsD wrote:
“Girrrrrl! I’m so happy for you. Look at us going to Turkey with you virtually… kuzohamba kahle cc. Translation: Everything will go well, sis.”
Dutchess Li said:
“Go heavy on the Turkish food sthandwa, it’s very delicious… I used to live in Turkey before COVID.”
3 Other Briefly News stories related to BBLs
- Content creator and DJ Gogo Skhotheni revealed that, contrary to popular belief, she has never had a BBL despite it being a famous narrative.
- In an article published on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, by Daily Sun, MaWhoo addressed the growing trend of cosmetic surgery, especially BBLs.
- Nigerian influencer Elena Jessica reportedly died after complications from another BBL surgery, sparking reactions on social media.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za