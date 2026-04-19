Helen Zille attended a concert in Johannesburg where she was spotted dancing, taking pictures with fans and soaking up the atmosphere

The DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg has been making her rounds across the city, using every opportunity to connect with ordinary South Africans

People in the comments were full of love for her energy and many called on her to visit their areas next

Helen Zille having fun at a Joburg concert. Images: @HelenZille

Source: Facebook

Helen Zille showed a completely different side of herself at a Johannesburg concert and the crowd absolutely loved every second of it. The DA mayoral candidate shared the video on her Facebook page on 18 April 2026, set to the song Nie Môre Nie Nou by Die Heuwels Fantasties. She showed herself moving through the venue, dancing, stopping for pictures and connecting with concertgoers who were thrilled to see her there.

Throughout the day people kept stopping her to say hello, take selfies and share a moment with her. She gave out hugs, posed for photos and got into the music and the atmosphere around her. The energy she brought to the event had people commenting that this is exactly the kind of politician South Africa needs, someone who shows up not just when things go wrong but when there is something worth celebrating too.

Helen Zille connects with Joburg crowd at concert

This appearance comes during a busy period for Zille, who has been running a very visible campaign for the Johannesburg mayoral position. She has been making headlines for showing up in communities affected by poor service delivery, pulling attention-grabbing stunts to put pressure on those responsible for fixing the city's problems. From snorkelling in a pothole to kayaking through flooded Joburg streets, she has made it her mission to keep the city's infrastructure failures in the public eye.

The concert visit felt like the lighter side of that same campaign, showing that she is as comfortable dancing at a show as she is paddling through a flooded road.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi loves Helen Zille at the Joburg concert

South Africans had a lot of warmth to share for Helen on her Facebook page:

@Alethea Volanie said:

"I can see myself moving back if Ma Helen takes over."

@Magda Crous wrote:

"She really is a mayor for everyone."

@Glenda Rosenberg Aucamp added:

"What an amazing show of support. She really is a lady in a million. Viva DA!"

@Erika Van Niekerk said:

"I told my husband this morning Helen should be here today. My jinne en toe is jy daar!"

@Melanie Kriel wrote:

"We need you in Rustenburg, Helen."

@Manu Wa Ha Matshusa added:

"I love South Africa, blacks or whites we are one."

@Artic Ally joked:

"Jack Parow looking like CaseOh over there, lol."

@Craig Lunn said:

"Helen Zille, this is your chance Joburgers. Don't blow it!"

@Christine Sounes wrote:

"No stopping her now!"

@Evin Theron added:

"Just like her fire, so energetic."

@Albertus Regie joked:

"Helen your swimming pool is waiting in Cape Town for you."

@Tanya Geyer said:

"The people's leader. Brilliant."

Helen Zille dancing at a Joburg concert. Images: @HelenZille

Source: Facebook

More on Helen Zille

Briefly News recently reported on Helen Zille grabbing a paddle and taking to the flooded streets of Johannesburg.

recently reported on Helen Zille grabbing a paddle and taking to the flooded streets of Johannesburg. A behind the scenes TikTok video of Helen's Johannesburg campaign left people completely stunned when they saw what was really going on off camera.

Helen Zille and a DA leader sat down for a meal in a township that got Mzansi very divided very quickly.

Source: Briefly News