Helen Zille was in the headlines following her latest effort to show that she would be the perfect person to be the mayor of Johannesburg

The leader of the DA has taken to performing public spectacles to highlight all the infrastructure problems in the big city

Online users were stunned by a video showing the behind-the-scenes of her latest after she swam in a pothole

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Helen Zille was a trending topic after she took a deep dive into the cracks of a damaged road. She followed it up with a video of herself paddling her way through a pothole.

A BTS look at Helen Zille's boat in pothole stunt in a TikTok video went viral. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images/ @user44587710874190/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The video of Helen Zille in the boat received a lot of attention, and most recently, a video showed how they created the video. A woman took to social media and shared her observations after a clip surfaced showing Helen Zille when she filmed the latest Mayorall campaign video.

In a TikTok video by @lindiforchange, posted originally by @user44587710874190, a lady told people that she and Helen Zille were not rowing in the boat she used to navigate a flooded street. Instead, someone captured behind the scenes, which showed that they were men who pulled her to create the movement. The rowing motion was editing magic. Watch the video below:

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South Africa divided over Helen Zille

Many people felt that Helen Zille was simply trying to point out the problems and that the video was still powerful. Others disagreed and criticised the DA leader for referencing the work she did in Cape Town. Read the comments below:

Helen Zille's run as Cape Town mayor came up after her recent run for Johannesburg mayor. Image: Magda Ehlers

Source: UGC

Siyanda Khwela was stunned:

"Oh my goodness, that’s not good."

Wewe wrote:

"Something seemed unusual about the way she rowed that rubber duck. She rowed forward instead of backwards."

nelly nelly345 added:

"My area and many other areas here in Cape Town get flooded every year, what is Helen on about?"

Othere defended Helen from naysayers:

Campbellism3.0 supported Helen Zille:

"Does it matter if she highlighted a problem that hasn't been addressed?"

Zanelle uMaKhumalo❤️ joked:

"[Sticker] When this was posted, she said 'behind the scenes'😫"

nazirshaik69 added:

"You are missing the point. At least Helen is making an attempt to help better the infrastructure of the community."

Parkervv* was amused:

"[Sticker] lol we still love gogo Helen 🙏"

nazirshaik69 said:

"You are missing the point. At least Helen is making an attempt to help better the infrastructure of the community."

Social activist rips Zille for rowing in road

Briefly News previously reported that an Afrikaner social activist named Lindi was unamused when the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, paddled in a flooded street in the City of Gold. Treating the flooded road as a lake is just one of many stunts Helen pulled off to highlight the city's alleged mismanagement.

Helen, the former mayor of Cape Town, posted her video on 14 April 2026, and not long after, Lindi headed to her TikTok account to express her thoughts.

A few local social media users added their two cents on Helen's method of campaigning for the mayoral position. Some people sided with Helen, while others agreed with Lindi.

Source: Briefly News