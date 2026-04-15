Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille's flooded street stunt faced criticism from activist Lindi on TikTok

Lindi criticised Helen for "rowing over people's dignity," referring to the people of Cape Town she once served

Social media users expressed divided opinions on Helen's campaigning methods and Lindi's criticisms

Helen Zille left one woman unimpressed when she rowed her boat on a Johannesburg road. Image: Helen Zille

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner social activist named Lindi was unamused when the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, paddled in a flooded street in the City of Gold. Treating the flooded road as a lake is just one of many stunts Helen pulled off to highlight the city's alleged mismanagement.

Helen, the former mayor of Cape Town, posted her video on 14 April 2026, and not long after, Lindi headed to her TikTok account to express her thoughts. She called the act "performance politics," adding:

"She's upgraded her children's goggles to her children's rowing boat and rowing over people's dignity in the city where she already governed."

Lindi pointed out that in Imizamo Yethu, a township in Hout Bay, Cape Town, residents and children walk in sewage daily, and other communities, such as Grassy Park and Athlone, are affected by broken sanitation systems. She also mentioned burst manholes in suburban areas.

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"Because of poor service delivery, garbage isn't being collected, now the garbage is mish-mashed into that sewage, so nice and yum.

"The more you do performance politics, the more we will call you out."

Take a look at what Lindi had to say in the TikTok video below:

South Africans weigh in on Helen Zille

A few local social media users added their two cents on Helen's method of campaigning for the mayoral position. Some people sided with Helen, while others agreed with Lindi.

Helen left her boat to have a chat with motorists. Images: Helen Zille

Source: Facebook

@fatimasardinhafranks said to Lindi:

"She can't be everywhere, just appreciate what she's trying to do."

@civil_servant123 wrote in the comment section:

"Lindi, I love your humanity. I appreciate your content."

@gerald.van.binsbe asked the activist:

"Why don't you rather point out what the ANC is not doing?"

@tiaan_soek_n_meisie added in the comment section:

"I'm not a DA supporter, but I find your video really biased. Please show us where the other parties actually try to improve areas. I don't see the ANC, EFF, MK, or PA doing anything to improve the people's lives. At least she is trying."

@lee_sandra_mara shared their opinion under the post:

"Keep up the good work, Lindi, expose lies, manipulation, and deceit."

3 Other stories about Helen Zille

In another article, Briefly News reported that Helen outlined five priorities for her mayoral campaign, highlighting job creation and infrastructure.

reported that Helen outlined five priorities for her mayoral campaign, highlighting job creation and infrastructure. The politician's rendition of Vulindlela , a popular Brenda Fassie song, got social media buzzing. Many weighed in on her singing and accused her of trying to win votes.

, a popular Brenda Fassie song, got social media buzzing. Many weighed in on her singing and accused her of trying to win votes. After attracting local attention, Helen made international news for her swimming-in-the-pothole stint. Reactions ranged from humour to scepticism about the authenticity of the pothole incident.

Source: Briefly News