“Rowing Over People’s Dignity”: Social Activist Rips Helen Zille for Rowing-in-Road Stunt
- Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille's flooded street stunt faced criticism from activist Lindi on TikTok
- Lindi criticised Helen for "rowing over people's dignity," referring to the people of Cape Town she once served
- Social media users expressed divided opinions on Helen's campaigning methods and Lindi's criticisms
An Afrikaner social activist named Lindi was unamused when the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, paddled in a flooded street in the City of Gold. Treating the flooded road as a lake is just one of many stunts Helen pulled off to highlight the city's alleged mismanagement.
Helen, the former mayor of Cape Town, posted her video on 14 April 2026, and not long after, Lindi headed to her TikTok account to express her thoughts. She called the act "performance politics," adding:
"She's upgraded her children's goggles to her children's rowing boat and rowing over people's dignity in the city where she already governed."
Lindi pointed out that in Imizamo Yethu, a township in Hout Bay, Cape Town, residents and children walk in sewage daily, and other communities, such as Grassy Park and Athlone, are affected by broken sanitation systems. She also mentioned burst manholes in suburban areas.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Because of poor service delivery, garbage isn't being collected, now the garbage is mish-mashed into that sewage, so nice and yum.
"The more you do performance politics, the more we will call you out."
Take a look at what Lindi had to say in the TikTok video below:
South Africans weigh in on Helen Zille
A few local social media users added their two cents on Helen's method of campaigning for the mayoral position. Some people sided with Helen, while others agreed with Lindi.
@fatimasardinhafranks said to Lindi:
"She can't be everywhere, just appreciate what she's trying to do."
@civil_servant123 wrote in the comment section:
"Lindi, I love your humanity. I appreciate your content."
@gerald.van.binsbe asked the activist:
"Why don't you rather point out what the ANC is not doing?"
@tiaan_soek_n_meisie added in the comment section:
"I'm not a DA supporter, but I find your video really biased. Please show us where the other parties actually try to improve areas. I don't see the ANC, EFF, MK, or PA doing anything to improve the people's lives. At least she is trying."
@lee_sandra_mara shared their opinion under the post:
"Keep up the good work, Lindi, expose lies, manipulation, and deceit."
3 Other stories about Helen Zille
- In another article, Briefly News reported that Helen outlined five priorities for her mayoral campaign, highlighting job creation and infrastructure.
- The politician's rendition of Vulindlela, a popular Brenda Fassie song, got social media buzzing. Many weighed in on her singing and accused her of trying to win votes.
- After attracting local attention, Helen made international news for her swimming-in-the-pothole stint. Reactions ranged from humour to scepticism about the authenticity of the pothole incident.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za