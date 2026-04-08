The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille has got social media buzzing after a video surfaced highlighting her singing skills

Musa Khawula shared a video of the mayoral candidate for Johannesburg singing a popular Brenda Fassie song

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Zille's singing, with many accusing her of trying to win votes

Helen Zille’s rendition of Vulindlela got social media buzzing, as many criticised her. Image: Tim Robberts/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Helen Zille isn’t going to win South Africa’s Got Talent for her singing skills, but she is hoping to win the mayoral race in the City of Johannesburg.

Zille, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, is hitting the campaign trail hard ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The DA’s Federal Council Chairperson recently made headlines for swimming in a pothole, and she’s got social media buzzing once more with her latest eye-catching actions. The video reportedly sparked the City of Joburg into action.

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What did Zille do now?

On 8 April 2026, controversial South African celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Zille singing Brenda Fassie's hit song, Vulindlela.

The 31-second video showed the South African politician singing along to the song at an outdoor event. It is unconfirmed where the event was, but it’s believed to be part of her #BelieveInJoburg mayoral campaign.

South Africans react to Zille’s singing

Social media users weighed in on the video of Zille singing, with many accusing her of just trying to cash in on the black vote.

@Somi_Nduna said:

“The DA rebranded after Apartheid ended from being the racist apartheid ruling party called the NP. Be careful of this one. Now she's singing to black people to gain black votes to get back into power. Even if she sings Maskandi, don't vote for the DA, please.”

@Mditshwer added:

“She's doing her best to get our votes, shame. Let's Vote DA for a change.”

@_tomi24 stated:

“We are still not going to vote for her.”

@KCVillage said:

“Buying the black vote.”

@_asemahle_n stated:

“She must rest.”

@nero_diner0 noted:

“I’m surprised she didn’t perform Nkalakatha.”

@TumiMashabela added:

“This girlie is the full package, but I would still not vote DA.”

@mandisamazibuk6 urged:

“I need her to stop bandla. It's cringey. Who still sings that? Undercover racists, of course.”

@StHonorable claimed:

“Gogo thinks we were all born in Hillbrow. Her singing of Brenda Fassie's song will not win her a single vote.”

@STC185 suggested:

“She must go test her singing skills on America’s Got Talent. Trump is offering asylum for free there.”

Kenny Kunene reacts to Zille's pothole video

Briefly News reported that political tensions rose in Johannesburg after Helen Zille's viral pothole video.

The video ignited criticism from Kenny Kunene, who defended Johannesburg Water's repair efforts.

Opposition leaders joined the fray, warning against promoting unsafe behaviour near damaged infrastructure.

Source: Briefly News