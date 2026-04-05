Political tensions rose in Johannesburg after Helen Zille's viral pothole video ignited criticism from Kenny Kunene

Kunene defended Johannesburg Water's repair efforts amid accusations of election-driven political stunts by Zille

Opposition leaders join the fray, questioning accountability and warning against promoting unsafe behaviour near damaged infrastructure

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Kenny Kunene criticised Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

A political dispute has intensified in Johannesburg after Patriotic Alliance deputy President Kenny Kunene criticised Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate Helen Zille over a viral video showing her swimming and snorkelling in a water-filled pothole.

Swimming and snorkelling in a water-filled pothole

The video, recorded in Douglasdale, showed Zille highlighting what she described as poor service delivery after residents reported the issue had persisted for three years. The hole had reportedly filled with water due to a burst pipe and deteriorating road conditions. Kunene, who serves as Johannesburg's MMC for Transport, rejected the criticism and argued that the site formed part of ongoing repair work by Johannesburg Water. He indicated that the excavation resulted from efforts to fix a damaged pipeline and maintained that the matter did not fall under his department’s responsibility.

He further suggested that the incident reflected election-driven political conduct and accused Zille of misrepresenting the situation. Kunene criticised her actions as inappropriate and unhygienic, while maintaining that his office was addressing infrastructure issues through proper channels rather than publicity-driven interventions. He also defended his performance in the transport portfolio and urged Zille to verify facts before making public claims. Zille has previously criticised Kunene over the condition of road infrastructure in Johannesburg, with the exchange forming part of a broader political contest ahead of upcoming elections.

Zille has previously criticised Kunene over the condition of road infrastructure in Johannesburg. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

Such actions could encourage unsafe behaviour

Other opposition figures also weighed in on the incident. ActionSA's Michael Beaumont questioned why similar demonstrations were not carried out in areas governed by the DA. Freedom Front Plus MP Renaldo Gouws circulated an AI-generated video mocking the stunt.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero also raised concerns, warning that such actions could encourage unsafe behaviour. He indicated that public figures should avoid promoting activities that might place residents, particularly children, at risk near damaged infrastructure such as burst pipes. The exchange highlights growing tensions between political parties over service delivery in Johannesburg as campaigning intensifies.

Mzansi reacts as Helen Zille goes fishing at ruined Joburg swimming pool

Briefly News also reported DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille made national headlines for swimming in a burst-pipe pothole in Douglasdale, Johannesburg. The 74-year-old politician was at it again.

On Thursday, 2 April, Zille pulled up a camping chair, cast a fishing line into what was once a thriving public swimming pool in Windsor West, Randburg. She let the City of Johannesburg know exactly what she thought of its record. The video was shared on her social media platforms on the same day. It sent Mzansi into a fit of laughter and, for many, hit a nerve that has been raw for years.

Source: Briefly News