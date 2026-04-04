Deputy President Mashatile urged action against poverty, unemployment, and gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa

During a Good Friday service, he highlights families and the churches' roles in community stability and development

He indicated that South Africa's democracy was built on sacrifice and selflessness, drawing on the legacy of Nelson Mandela

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mashatile has called for renewed efforts to tackle poverty, unemployment, corruption and gender-based violence. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for renewed efforts to tackle poverty, unemployment, corruption and gender-based violence, urging South Africans to confront the country's most pressing challenges.

Promoting social cohesion and development

Mashatile made the remarks during a Good Friday service on 3 April 2026 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, where he addressed congregants as part of Easter weekend observances taking place nationwide. He indicated that South Africa's democracy was built on sacrifice and selflessness, drawing on the legacy of Nelson Mandela. He emphasised the role of families as the foundation of stable communities and highlighted churches as an important moral voice in promoting social cohesion and development.

Mashatile urged faith-based organisations to continue advocating against injustice and to support vulnerable groups, particularly women and young people. He encouraged greater community involvement, indicating that meaningful change depends on active participation by citizens. The event was hosted by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and focused on strengthening unity and resilience within communities. Mashatile called for cooperation, service and prayer to promote peace both locally and globally.

According to the Presidency, the 2026 theme “family at the foot of the cross” aims to reinforce the importance of the family unit while addressing cycles of violence, abuse, conflict and social division.

He indicated that South Africa’s democracy was built on sacrifice and selflessness. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about Mashatile

Paul Mashatile has denied that Senzo Mchunu is being shielded from disciplinary action. The Deputy President clarified that Mchunu was not being shielded from disciplinary action. Mashatile, who is the Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security cluster, also maintained that public trust in the police service would be restored. He made the statement amid criticism over the lack of action and accountability against Mchunu, despite the serious allegations levelled against him.

Residents along one of Midrand's busiest commuter routes have accused Deputy President Paul Mashatile's official convoy of repeatedly driving into oncoming traffic during peak-hour traffic, allegedly turning public roads into VIP corridors. They alleged that convoy vehicles block oncoming lanes before proceeding at speed on the wrong side of the road. Footage recorded by one resident and sent to Ward 132 councillor Annette Deppe reportedly shows convoy vehicles moving head-on toward approaching traffic while other motorists pull aside.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with officials implicated in allegations of improper ties to controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Mashatile said the president is engaging directly with those implicated to hear their side of the story before addressing the nation. The outcome of these discussions is expected to shape Ramaphosa’s response.

Source: Briefly News