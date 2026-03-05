Paul Mashatile addressed why no action was taken against the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, following allegations made against him

The Deputy President noted that Cyril Ramaphosa was waiting for the final report from the Madlanga Commission before he took any action

South Africans weighed in on Mashatile's comments, but social media users expressed distrust in the deputy president's statement

Paul Mashatile denied that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was being protected. Image: Sefa Karacan/ Emmanuel Croset

WESTERN CAPE - Paul Mashatile has denied that Senzo Mchunu is being shielded from disciplinary action.

Mchunu, the Minister of Police, was placed on special leave after he was named in allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner alleged that Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya worked together to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in order to shield criminal cartels in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then placed Mchunu on leave and established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate the allegations. That was seven months ago, and no action has been taken against Mchunu yet.

Mashatile addresses Mchunu’s situation

Responding to questions for oral reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament on 5 March 2026, the Deputy President clarified that Mchunu was not being shielded from disciplinary action.

Mashatile, who is the Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security cluster, also maintained that public trust in the police service would be restored. He made the statement amid criticism over the lack of action and accountability against Mchunu, despite the serious allegations levelled against him.

He also dismissed suggestions from the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Virgil Gericke, who suggested that Mchunu was being allowed to evade accountability.

He emphasised that President Cyril Ramaphosa was waiting for the final report from the commission before he took any action against Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is waiting for the final report from the Madlanga Commission before he decides how handle the Senzo Mchunu matter. Image: Jemal Countess

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, also previously stated that Ramaphosa was waiting for the full report before he acted.

He indicated that the president wanted Mchunu to follow due process and for him to appear again before the commission and respond to the allegations against him.

South Africans react to Mashatile’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Mashatile’s statement that Mchunu was not being shielded, and no one believed him.

Henry Eksteen stated:

“Them lying eyes.”

Americo Pinheiro asked:

“How do you know Mashatile is lying? He opens his mouth.”

Kay-Charles Naidoo urged:

“He needs to be investigated.”

Kagisho Magomo Macucwa Matsutswa said:

“This one is always shocked. Big skelm.”

@worshond1410 recalled:

“He also denied getting tenders and more.”

Ramaphosa vows to use reports to root out corruption

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa previously vowed to use the reports of the Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc Committee to root out corruption.

The president admitted that crime remained a major challenge in the country, saying that the police needed to do more to combat it.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Ramaphosa's comments, noting his previous comments about the Zondo Commission report.

