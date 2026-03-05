National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams weighed in on claims that Vusimuzi Matlala was a member of a criminal cartel

Adams also discussed Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo's evidence that there was a Big Five cartel operating in the country

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Adams’ statements about how Parliamentarians were the real cartel members

Fadiel Adams said Vusimuzi Cat Matlala is too small to be a cartel member, saying the real ones were in Parliament. Image: @TheTruthPanther/ @tndaba

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams does not believe that Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala is a member of the cartels operating in the country, saying that he's too small to be one.

Adams, who is also a member of Parliament, made the statement before the Ad Hoc Committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

The allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed that politicians and senior police officers were shielding cartel members.

During his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo claimed Cat was a member of the Big Five Cartel, something Adams doesn’t agree with.

What did Adams say?

During his testimony, Adams said that Matlala was ‘too small’ to be regarded as a member of the cartel, saying that the real members were in Parliament.

“A cartel - I look at the Russians, I look at the Colombians, the Bulgarians, maybe even the Moroccans. Those are cartels. Vusi Cat Matlala is way too small for that job,” he said.

“The cartels are here in Parliament. You’d be stupid to dispute that. But Vusi Cat Matlala is way too small to be labelled a cartel member, or a cartel boss,” Adams added.

He also stated that there was no denying that Matlala was a criminal, saying that he was a cash funnel for powerful people within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He also dismissed General Khumalo’s evidence about the cartels, saying that it looks like it could have been written by artificial intelligence.

“When you look at the evidence provided by General Khumalo about the existence of cartels here in this room, you might as well have Googled it. ChatGPT gives you a better description,” he said.

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo testified about the Big Five cartels. Image: @_AfricanSoil

Source: Twitter

South Africans debate Adams’ statement

Social media users weighed in on Adams’ statement, particularly his claims about the cartels being in Parliament.

Rudolf Du Plessis said:

“I am sure he touched a nerve with that statement.”

Simamkele Tyokwana noted:

“That means it is him. Because he is also there.”

Xolani Sibisi said:

“I feel like this one is going to be assassinated mysteriously.”

Olwetu Gubevu Samka urged:

“Name them, big man.”

Bhekumuzi Buthelezi agreed:

“He must prove it. Somebody bring the popcorn.”

Mduduzi Matsenjwa said:

“Which means he's one of them.”

Xolelwa Flo Mfengwana agreed:

“He is also there in Parliament, so he is one of them.”

