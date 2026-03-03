The Democratic Alliance received criticism from the public after launching a billboard attacking Panyaza Lesufi

The DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, attended the billboard’s launch, which took jabs at the water crisis in South Africa

The launch was scrutinized by social media users who questioned its purpose, criticising the party for spending money on the billboard

The DA's Helen Zille and Solly Msimanga came after Panyaza Lesufi.

MAMELODI, PRETORIA — The Democratic Alliance (DA) launched a billboard in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on 3 March 2026, taunting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and highlighting the province’s water crisis.

Eyewitness News posted a video of the launch on its @ewnreporter X account. The DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, and the party’s leader in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Solly Msimanga, also attended.

DA launches anti-Lesufi billboard

The billboard shows two contrasting messages. On the left, Lesufi is shown showering while fully clothed. The caption reads “The ANC showers in hotels. You have no water.” Next to it is an image which calls on members of the public to “Vote (for the) DA to put water in your taps.” Msimanga mocked Lesufi and said that former President Jacob Zuma passed the showerhead to Lesufi. Msimanga’s comments referred to a caricature of Zuma with a showerhead, which linked Zuma to his rape case against Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, who accused Zuma of raping her in 2005.

South Africans were not impressed by the anti-Panyaza Lesufi billboard.

Netizens question the DA billboard

Social media users slammed the party, accusing the DA of wasteful expenditure.

Shalashaka said:

“Genuine leadership prioritised solutions over sarcasm. That R80,000 billboard could have provided real assistance for shack dwellers instead of more blame-shifting.”

StarLedi added:

“The DA will learn that 1900s electioneering will not work in 2026. What a useless waste of money. People want action. Who cares about a billboard?”

Bonke asked:

“How much did they spend on that billboard?”

Mr. T laughed:

“They literally voted for him to become Premier.”

Sivu Mzileni was in disbelief.

“Y’all aren’t serious. Which leadership looks at this and says, “Perfect, let’s put it out there”?

Tumelo M said:

“They keep digging themselves into a hole.”

Coleson advised:

“Let’s not make political ads about opponents. Stand on your own merit. Don’t attack the other party. It makes you look weak.”

Cartier Dyan said:

“Dedicating 60% of your billboard to an opposition is crazy business.”

