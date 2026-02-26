Helen Zille discussed her role as the Democratic Alliance Federal Council Chairperson and her Johannesburg mayoral campaign

Zille made a big decision following the DA's victory in the Ward 102 by-election, which was crucial for her mayoral ambitions

Social media users weighed in on Zille's decision and her chances of becoming the next City of Johannesburg mayor

Helen Zille will step down as the DA's Federal Council Chairperson to focus on the Johannesburg mayoral race. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG – Helen Zille will officially step down as the Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Council.

Zille, a former Mayor of Cape Town, has served as the party’s Federal Council Chairperson since 20 October 2019. Before that, she was the Premier of the Western Cape province for two five-year terms.

Zille announced that she would be vacating the position during an interview with eNCA on 26 February 2026.

Why is Zille stepping down?

During the interview, Zille announced that she will be stepping down in April at the party’s Federal Congress in April 2026. She announced that, between balancing her mayoral campaign in the City of Johannesburg and her responsibilities as Federal Council chairperson, she had to make a tough call.

"Being the chair of the Federal Council is a big role, and it keeps me up till late at night. Obviously, in the day, I'm campaigning. So, I don't want to do three jobs. I'm standing down as the chair of the Federal Council at the Congress in April," she said.

Her decision comes after DA won the Ward 102 by-election in Johannesburg. The victory paves the way for Zille to join the Johannesburg Metro’s council, a prerequisite if she wants to be mayor. In South Africa's municipal system, it is legally impossible for someone to be elected Mayor if they are not a member of the Council.

The DA’s Bea Campbell-Cloete won the by-election with a landslide 94.8% of the vote. Campbell-Cloete was serving as the Proportional Representation (PR) councillor for the DA, and with her now taking up the Ward seat, Zille can take over the PR seat.

Zille was named as the party's mayoral candidate in September 2025. Her election as a candidate had Julius Malema questioning why she thought she was worthy of leading the City of Gold, noting the problems in the Western Cape.

South Africans react to Zille’s decision

Social media users weighed in on Zille’s announcement, sharing mixed reactions to it.

C'pho Mahamba said:

“It's for a good cause. Let the younger generations take charge. Let her focus on Joburg’s mayoral position. One position at a time. Unlike some we can't mention, they want to be everything all at once.”

No Zihstak stated:

“Still the Master Puppeteer, though.”

PT Mpata asked:

“So, she thinks she will be the mayor of Johannesburg? Mxm.”

Honest Mbangamti speculated:

“I think she is aiming to throw her hat into the ring. She probably is considering campaigning to be elected as the leader of the DA.”

Vuyani Mwelase Manjanja stated:

“Don't worry. She will reappoint herself after failing to win the Johannesburg mayoral position.”

Bongani Mgubela recalled:

“I thought she was retiring completely from politics to spend time with grandkids.”

David Indoda EKhulekayo added:

“They must keep the post open because she might lose the Joburg mayoral seat.”

John Steenhuisen to step down as DA leader

Briefly News reported that Zille is not the only senior DA official stepping down from a post at the Federal Congress in April 2026.

DA president John Steenhuisen also confirmed that he will not be running for a third term as the party's leader.

The Minister of Agriculture announced that he would be focusing on his ministerial duties after the party's upcoming congress.

