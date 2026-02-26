Loyiso Masuku was elected unopposed as Johannesburg's deputy mayor, aimed at enhancing executive stability in the city

Masuku's former portfolio as Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance has been dissolved

Mayor Dada Morero faces a motion of no confidence amid controversial secret ballot discussions

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Council approved Masuku’s elevation while it remained in session in Johannesburg. Image: centralnewsza/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has formally created and filled the post of deputy mayor, electing ANC regional chairperson and former finance MMC Loyiso Masuku unopposed during council proceedings on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

Musuku elected as deputy mayor of Joburg

The new position was introduced to strengthen executive stability in the country's largest metro and economic centre. Council approved Masuku's elevation while it remained in session in Johannesburg. As part of the restructuring, Masuku's former portfolio as Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance has been dissolved, with its responsibilities absorbed into the deputy mayor's office, centralising executive and financial authority.

The appointment takes place against the backdrop of mounting political tension at the metro. Mayor Dada Morero is currently the subject of a motion of no confidence, with councillors expected to vote later on Thursday, 26 February 2026. Morero previously avoided removal after the ANC successfully invoked Rule 18 of the council's Standing Rules and Orders to secure a secret ballot. That decision insulated councillors from overt party pressure and allowed the mayor to retain his position.

The use of secret ballots in removal motions remains contested. The council's rules do not explicitly provide for secret voting in such proceedings, nor do they clearly authorise the speaker to permit it, leaving unresolved legal uncertainty now resurfacing during the current sitting. Council proceedings remain ongoing.

The City of Johannesburg has elected Loyiso Masuku unopposed. Image: newslivesa/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about the City of Joburg

Dada Morero has addressed the ongoing water crisis in Johannesburg, blaming the rapid growth of the city for the issues. Large parts of the city are experiencing constant water outages, with residents complaining that the problems are more frequent and last longer. While Morero, the Johannesburg Executive Mayor, has stated that the city was working on dealing with the crisis, he also explained the reason for it.

Herman Mashaba does not consider Helen Zille much of a threat when it comes to the race for the City of Johannesburg’s mayoral post. Mashaba, who is the ActionSA leader, was elected as the party’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. Mashaba was previously the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg from 22 August 2016 to 27 November 2019.

The DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, joined residents protesting on Xavier Bridge south of Johannesburg, accusing corruption of driving the city's water crisis. Zille pledged solidarity with residents demanding running water in their taps. She sang with protesters and said the ongoing shortages are manmade due to corruption. She argued that water infrastructure failures stem from corruption in maintenance contracts.

Source: Briefly News