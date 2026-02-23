The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee uncovered that 97 SAPS members have been implicated in sexual violence allegations nationwide

The South African Police Service (SAPS) members' actions are deemed a betrayal of public trust as calls for accountability intensify

The committee highlighted infrastructure deficiencies and called for increased social worker support for domestic violence victims

At least 97 South African Police Service (SAPS) members face allegations of sexual violence or rape nationwide. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety expressed shock after learning that at least 97 South African Police Service (SAPS) members face allegations of sexual violence or rape nationwide.

Officers implicated in heinous acts of sexual violence

The figures came from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) 2024/25 annual report and were revealed during a stakeholder engagement session on Friday, 20 February 2026. Committee chairperson Bandile Masuku told IOL that the revelations were a serious betrayal of public trust. He said officers tasked with protecting communities, particularly women, children, and vulnerable groups, are allegedly implicated in heinous acts of sexual violence. Masuku said the committee condemned the alleged actions. He noted that SAPS members are expected to uphold integrity, professionalism, and respect for human rights. Any involvement in sexual violence, he said, is incompatible with policing duties and must be met with swift, visible consequences.

At the same time, Masuku acknowledged that many officers serve with dedication and courage under difficult and dangerous conditions. He said oversight interventions aim to protect SAPS' credibility, support honourable officers, and root out misconduct to restore public trust. As part of a focused intervention study, the committee visited police stations in Fochville, Ivory Park, Sebokeng, Sharpeville, and Mamelodi East. None fully complied with the Domestic Violence Act. Masuku attributed this to administrative, infrastructural, and operational shortcomings, including inconsistencies between pocketbooks, occurrence books, and registers, incomplete documentation, and recording errors.

The committee visited police stations in Fochville, Ivory Park, Sebokeng, Sharpeville, and Mamelodi East. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Shortages of social workers and reduced funding

He also cited shortages of social workers and reduced funding for non-profits (NPOs) that assist SAPS and victims, particularly in ensuring compliance with the Domestic Violence Act. Masuku called on the Department of Social Development to hire more social workers and increase funding for NPOs. He warned that procedural shortcomings have serious consequences for legal compliance and the quality, dignity, and timeliness of services to domestic violence victims. Masuku said communities must remain vigilant to detect, prevent, and report abuse, and work with law enforcement and social services to protect vulnerable groups.

The committee reaffirmed that compliance with the Domestic Violence Act is non-negotiable. It said it will intensify oversight, engage SAPS leadership and relevant bodies, and pursue accountability to ensure full compliance. Masuku concluded that protecting victims of domestic violence remains the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's absolute priority.

