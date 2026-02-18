95% of farmers believe the government's response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak is too slow

The majority blame government delays and centralised control for worsening the FMD crisis

87% of respondents called for Minister Steenhuisen's accountability amid vaccine rollout frustrations

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

When asked whether Steenhuisen should resign or be held more accountable, 87% said yes. Image: jSteenhuisen/X

Source: Twitter

New research by the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI) showed that a large majority of farmers have lost confidence in the Department of Agriculture and Minister John Steenhuisen over the handling of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Government's response to outbreak too slow

According to the Daily Investor, the poll, which drew more than 2,000 respondents, found that 95% believe the government's response to the outbreak was too slow. Farmers cited frustration over delays in vaccine rollout and supply, the centralisation of decision-making, the sidelining of expert input and a lack of accountability within the department. SAAI questioned whether declaring FMD a national disaster would prompt swift, practical interventions. The organisation warned that with about 14 million cattle requiring protection, limited vaccine releases and centralised control would not be enough to resolve the crisis.

Wynand Boshoff, the Freedom Front Plus' chief spokesperson on agriculture, said the findings show farmers have lost confidence in both the department's bureaucratic administration and its political leadership. He warned that by the time vaccines expected from Argentina and Turkey arrive at the end of February, it may be too late to prevent further damage. Boshoff said Steenhuisen had indicated that the department misled him and Parliament about vaccine production and its ability to manage containment measures.

He argued that these points highlight serious shortcomings in administration and political oversight. He added that a disease largely confined to a few regions at the start of 2025 is now widespread and out of control. He said the minister can no longer attribute the crisis solely to inherited challenges and must take responsibility for developments during his nearly two years in office.

The organisation warned that about 14 million cattle require protection. Image: jSteenhuis/X

Source: Twitter

Delays worsened the outbreak

The poll found that 96% of respondents believe Steenhuisen's response was too slow and insufficient, while 3% said it was handled well and 1% had no opinion. On vaccine access, 96% said delays worsened the outbreak, 3% rated the response excellent, and 1% had no opinion. Regarding claims that expert Odendaal is being silenced, 95% agreed, 3% said it was justified, and 2% had no opinion. When asked whether Steenhuisen should resign or be held more accountable, 87% said yes, 9% said he should be given more time, and 4% had no opinion.

On the root cause of the crisis, 47% blamed over-centralised state control, 27% cited bureaucratic delays, 21% pointed to slow local vaccine production, and 4% said management was uncoordinated, while 1% believed there was no major problem. The poll also found that 94% of respondents would stand with Dr Odendaal, while 6% said they would not.

