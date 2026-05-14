Rassie Erasmus is set to receive one of South Africa’s highest national honours after leading the Springboks to multiple Rugby World Cup triumphs

The Presidency praised Erasmus for helping promote social cohesion and raising South Africa’s global standing through rugby success

The award places the Springboks coach alongside several iconic South African figures previously honoured by the state

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Rassie Erasmus to receive a major national honour from Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will receive one of South Africa’s highest national honours after the Presidency confirmed he will be awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold on 19 May 2026.

The announcement was made by Presidency Director-General Phindile Baleni on Wednesday, 14 May. According to the Presidency, the award recognises Erasmus for his contribution to rugby and national unity following the Springboks’ recent Rugby World Cup victories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially bestow the honour during an investiture ceremony next week.

Rassie Erasmus honoured for Springboks success

According to the Presidency, the Order of Ikhamanga recognises South Africans who have excelled in fields including sport, music, journalism, arts and literature.

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Baleni praised Erasmus’ role in South African rugby and said his leadership had inspired the nation.

“His inspirational leadership in national and international rugby has propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup Championships,” Baleni said.

She added:

“Victory on the field of play has advanced social cohesion among South Africans and raised the nation’s esteem in the international community.”

The Springboks won Rugby World Cups under Erasmus’ leadership in 2019 and 2023. The team defeated England in the 2019 final in Japan before beating New Zealand in France four years later.

What Is The Order Of Ikhamanga?

The Order of Ikhamanga is one of South Africa’s highest national honours. It is awarded to South Africans who have achieved excellence in sport, arts, music, literature, journalism and culture.

The award is named after the Ikhamanga flower, also known as the bird of paradise flower, which is indigenous to South Africa. According to the Presidency, the flower symbolises the beauty and uniqueness of South Africans who have excelled in their fields.

The honour is awarded in three categories:

Gold for exceptional achievement

Silver for excellent achievement

Bronze for outstanding achievement

Recipients receive an official medallion, a miniature version of the medal and a lapel rosette. Those awarded the honour are also entitled to use post-nominal letters after their names. Gold recipients, like Rassie Erasmus, may use “OIG”.

The Presidency says the award celebrates people whose achievements have made South Africa proud locally and internationally.

Previous sporting recipients include Siya Kolisi, Wayde van Niekerk, Bryan Habana and Chad le Clos.

Kolisi received the same honour in 2023 before captaining the Springboks to another World Cup triumph in France.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus honoured by South African Presidency. Image: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Rugby fans react to Erasmus recognition

News of Erasmus’ honour quickly drew reactions online, with many rugby supporters praising the coach’s impact on South African sport.

Erasmus will be among 40 South Africans and foreign nationals set to receive National Orders this year.

Erasmus has also received other recognition in recent years. In 2024, North-West University awarded him an honorary doctorate for his contribution to rugby and leadership.

The latest honour further cements his place among South Africa’s most celebrated sporting figures.

Rassie Erasmus’ latest recognition highlights the massive role rugby continues to play in South Africa’s national identity. With back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories and a renewed sense of unity around the Springboks, the decorated coach is now being honoured at the highest level by the state.

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Briefly News also reported that Teboho Mokoena landed a major international campaign after joining Rexona’s “Dream Team” of FIFA World Cup ambassadors ahead of the 2026 tournament.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder appeared alongside stars including Vinícius Júnior, Cole Palmer and Christian Pulisic in the latest global campaign released on 14 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News