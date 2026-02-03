An Eastern Cape farmer blames the government for failing to control the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

Agri Eastern Cape president warned of severe impacts on livestock producers due to vaccine shortages

Agriculture Minister Steenhuisen acknowledged the crisis and announced a plan for new single-dose vaccine distribution in February

The minister added that the new vaccine would be a single-dose formulation and planned for distribution in February.

An Eastern Cape dairy farmer has blamed Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s department for failing to contain the rapid spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) across the province.

Businesses face immediate risk due to FMD

According to News24, Edgar Brotherton, who farms in Khwa (formerly Elliot), warned that his business faced immediate risk, saying the outbreak could have been controlled if vaccines had been supplied to affected communities. He described the department as an obstacle in the ongoing crisis. Agri Eastern Cape president Peter Cloete reported that FMD cases had surged “like wildfire” since the festive season. He said the lack of available vaccines had worsened the impact on livestock producers.

Brotherton cautioned that delays in vaccine release could lead to destroyed herds, collapsed businesses, and lost rural livelihoods. He likened conditions for farmers to a “war zone,” with infections spreading uncontrollably and no defences in place. Farmers, he said, continued to struggle to safeguard animals while the department maintained restrictions and delayed critical decisions. Cloete called on the government to allow private industry to manufacture vaccines, arguing that the state lacked the capacity to produce them in sufficient quantities. He said it was clear the government could not manage the outbreak alone.

A farmer has blamed Steenhuisen's department for failing to contain the rapid spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

What did Steenhuisen say?

Steenhuisen expressed deep regret over the stress and losses farmers faced. He acknowledged the crisis and noted that he had inherited a department grappling with significant institutional challenges. The minister stated that he is determined to act on the situation, adding that he established the Biosecurity Council to get biosecurity back on track.

Steenhuisen denied claims that vaccines for the FMD had not been procured, noting that South Africa had been managing the outbreak since 2016. He reported that over two million animals had already received vaccinations and said the country had started producing its own vaccine.

The minister added that the new vaccine would be a single-dose formulation and planned for distribution in February. He emphasised that the government could not allow unrestricted access to vaccines and said he had worked to the best of his ability over the past 12 months, given the resources available.

The Southern African Agricultural Initiative is applying pressure on the government to act against the foot-and-mouth disease.

