The Southern African Agricultural Initiative is applying pressure on the government to act against the foot-and-mouth disease

This was after the country experienced multiple outbreaks in the past two years, which affected beef prices and exports

The organisation's chairman, Theo De Jager, slammed the government and accused it of inadequately responding to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

LIMPOPO — Farmers pleaded with the government to address the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, as the Southern African Agricultural Initiative (SAAI) Executive Chairman, Theo de Jager, criticised the government for what he called an inept response to foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks. He called on the government to act against the disease.

According to SABC News, de Jager said that the biggest challenge farmers face is battling the disease. He said farmers were frustrated at the government's ineptitude in combating the state-controlled disease. He added that farmers could only implement bio-security measures to secure their cattle herds and farms.

Farmers from North West call for help

SABC News also spoke to emerging farmers in the North West, who have called on the government to assist them. One of the farmers, Mokhuwe Masekwa, said that some of his cattle exhibited symptoms similar to foot-and-mouth disease in December 2025. He saw that there was an outbreak when his cattle started limping and drooling excessively.

Masekwa pleaded with the government to assist in curbing the disease. He added that carcasses were lying on the fields in the area where the disease was. He also called on the government to provide vaccinations for cattle. The Director of Veterinary Services in the North West, Dr Langa Madyibi, said that the government will make a vaccine available for the cattle in the province. He said the vaccine must be ordered in Botswana.

Foot and mouth disease outbreaks in South Africa

One of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks hit the KwaZulu-Natal province in 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health confirmed that seven children from different schools in the province tested positive for the disease between 6 and 10 February. A total of 12 other pupils were also tested and found to have flu-like symptoms associated with foot-and-mouth disease.

The Department called for the best hygienic practices six days later, after it recorded 117 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease. The disease affected children between the ages of three and 13. The Department called on parents and schools to practise hygienic practices like washing hands, sanitising, and wiping surfaces and toys.

Minister of Agriculture speaks about foot and mouth disease

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen discussed the impact of the foot and mouth disease outbreak. He spoke at the Foot and Mouth Disease Indaba in Roodeplaat, Tshwane, on 21 July 2025.

Steenhuisen said that the government cannot fight the outbreak alone. He called for partnerships with the livestock industry for vaccine procurement.

