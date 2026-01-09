PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) was concerned about children being possibly exploited after unsupervised children were intercepted

The children were accompanied by 10 adults, one of whom was the parent of one of the children, and the BMA arrested the woman

South Africans slammed the government for accusing citizens who raise concerns about immigration issues of xenophobia

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The BMA intercepted children at the border. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said it was concerned that the lives of immigrant children were at risk after it intercepted over 20 children with adults trying to cross the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Limpopo.

The BMA released a statement on 8 January 2026. According to BMA, the children were intercepted as they tried to cross the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Limpopo. The BMA also found that 10 adults accompanied the children, aged between five and 17 years.

1 parent accompanied the children

The children and the adults were on their way to Zimbabwe from South Africa. Only one child was accompanied by their parent. The BMA's Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, said that the interception raised concerns about child protection, exploitation, and noncompliance with child welfare and immigration laws.

Masiapato said that the children were placed in the care of the relevant authorities. He said the BMA has a zero-tolerance approach to unlawfully moving children across the border. He added that the BMA would intensify joint operations with security cluster partners to prevent exploitation and safeguard the integrity of the borders.

The BMA made scores of interceptions. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BMA operations during the festive season

The BMA intercepted suspected child kidnappers at the Lebombo Border Post on 31 December 2025 during border operations. The adults travelling with the children were unable to provide proof of guardianship. The children were removed from the group.

The BMA arrested over 30 people who were trying to enter South Africa illegally at the Beitbridge border on 3 January 2026. The BMA also intercepted over 92 people who wanted to enter the country illegally on 5 January 2026. The BMA confirmed that arrests were made.

South Africans not impressed

Netizens slammed the authorities for ignoring South Africans' pleas to address the illegal immigration.

Lahngz_Da said:

"When we raise concerns as South African citizens, we are insulted, called xenophobic, jealous, and lazy."

Mpho said:

"I feel for these kids. Their parents have failed them."

Cavin said:

"They must hold these children until their parents come forth."

StunnaB said:

"They are just kids and innocent of all of this. Blame it on the parents who were irresponsible and brought trauma to such minors."

2 arrested after shootout at Zimbabwe-SA border

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two foreign nationals were arrested after a shootout with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on 7 January 2026. Two foreign nationals were arrested during the operation.

The incident happened in the Madimbo area. The SANDF members attempted to intercept a speeding Toyota Fortuner, which was believed to be en route to Zimbabwe. The suspects exchanged fire with the SANDF before crossing the border. They were subsequently arrested.

Source: Briefly News