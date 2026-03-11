Nigerian pastor John Anosike has slammed Gayton McKenzie over recent comments that the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made

WESTERN CAPE - Nigerian pastor John Anosike has accused Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, of xenophobia and intimidation.

Anosike, who is the founder and senior pastor of Spirit Revelation Ecclesia (SRE), also known as New World Faith Ministries, also accused the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader of intimidation.

The Nigerian Pastor made the comments after McKenzi expressed disapproval that New World Faith Ministries bid on Cape Town’s Good Hope Centre. The iconic building was one of 50 Cape Town properties that were put up for auction. The City of Cape Town has yet to confirm who won the bid, but Anosike previously told his congregation that the church was the new owner of the building.

The Good Hope Centre in Cape Town was reportedly sold to Pastor John Anosike's church. Image: Malume Gavini

Pastor Anosike slams McKenzie over comments

In a lengthy statement, Anosike responded to the backlash over his bid for the Good Hope Centre, signalling out McKenzie’s comments.

During one of his Facebook Live broadcasts, McKenzie voiced his disapproval that the Democratic Alliance-led City of Cape Town had allowed the Nigerian pastor to bid on the building.

“Over our dead bodies, there will be no Nigerian church. We are not taking arts and culture spaces and giving them to Nigerians. That will not happen.

“If that Nigerian pastor knows what is good for him, he must keep that money. My advice to him is to take your money and invest in Nigeria,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie also claimed that the building would become a place where drugs were sold, something Anosike did not take kindly to.

He said that McKenzie’s statements raise serious concerns about xenophobic undertones, political intimidation, and the discouragement of lawful investment by foreign residents of South Africa.

“When political leaders publicly threaten or attempt to obstruct lawful property transactions that have been conducted within the legal framework of the country, it sends a troubling signal to potential investors and entrepreneurs,” he said.

South Africans react to McKenzie’s comments

Social media users weighed in on McKenzie’s comments about the Nigerian pastor, with some supporting him and others criticising him.

Those in support of McKenzie:

Thobela George said:

“Gayton, I'm behind you 1000%. Nigerians can open churches in their own country. They are always bragging about having land, so why are they opening churches in South Africa?”

Raymond Quinton agreed:

“Well done, Gayton. I am behind you 100%. How does a foreigner get to buy a church for R135 million? Answers would be good.”

Mark Anthony Christian stated:

“No foreigner should own this, or any other landmark.”

Stephen Johnson asked:

“Has the Nigerian pastor got a work permit, a valid passport and all the legal documents needed to live here and work here?”

Those critical of McKenzie:

Jovan Mentor said:

“Gayton is angry because he couldn't afford it.”

Fred Siebritz said:

“My simple question is this. Is there a law that forbids foreigners from becoming property owners in SA?”

Trymore Mutendi claimed:

“You don't dare question Europeans when they buy property in Cape Town. They own plenty of flats.”

Jerome Solomons stated:

“Nobody complained when your son bought SuperSport Football Club shortly after you became Minister of Sport.”

