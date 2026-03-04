The reported R135 million sale of Cape Town’s Good Hope Centre triggered strong reactions across social media

Some celebrated the purchase as a milestone moment, while others questioned the future use of the iconic venue

Concerns were raised about public interest, heritage value, and whether the transaction would ultimately benefit local communities

With auditing processes still underway and political voices weighing in, uncertainty lingered over what would happen next. The debate extended beyond ownership, touching on deeper questions about urban development, transparency, and who truly shapes the future of historic public spaces.

A group of protesters stood outside the Good Hope Centre as they voiced their opposition to the City of Cape Town’s planned auction. Image: Daily Voice

Source: Facebook

Social media erupted after reports emerged that a Nigerian pastor had secured ownership of Cape Town’s iconic Good Hope Centre for R135 million. User @darrencampher.com posted the video on 3 March 2026, and he commented on a Nigerian citizen buying the iconic venue. The sale triggered debate over who should be allowed to purchase historic public spaces and whether local communities would benefit.

The property was reportedly acquired by Spirit Revelation Ecclesia, also known as New World Faith Ministries, through a municipal land disposal auction. The transaction drew mixed reactions. Some church members celebrated the purchase as a milestone, while critics questioned the broader implications.

Historic venue sale divides netizens

The City of Cape Town has since initiated an auditing process to verify the validity of bids submitted during the auction held on 26 February 2026. Political parties and civil society groups previously argued that the venue could have been used to address housing challenges instead of being sold.

Pastor John Anosike described the acquisition as a new chapter for his ministry. However, uncertainty remains until the city confirms all procedural requirements were properly followed. The Good Hope Centre has long been recognised as a major events venue in the city. Now, its future direction sits at the centre of a national conversation about heritage, ownership and public interest. User @darrencampher.com's video left many netizens triggered as to what locals tend to benefit from the sale.

The screenshot on the right captured a man reacting to the sale. Image: @darrencampher.com

Source: Facebook

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Francois Louwrens asked:

“So are you for or against the Good Hope Centre being bought by a wealthy black man and being used as a church?”

Octavia Williams wrote:

“I visited this particular pastor’s church once. The service was four hours long and started an hour later than it was supposed to. I was also not allowed to leave before the service ended. The energy felt weird and dark. It was like sitting in a cinema, dark everywhere, with the doors locked.”

Willem Smit wrote:

“I told them it had been sold to a foreigner, yet they laughed at me. Look at them now. Cape Town is the next foreign country within our country.”

Entle_ Zulu wrote:

“I encourage my people to buy lots of property in Cape Town, but please use the property to make money.”

Tony wrote:

“As long as the building is being used for some sort of community activities.”

TYWillard1 wrote:

“If this is Pastor John Anisoke, he already has a church on Main Road in Goodwood. People from all walks of life visit his church. People from Australia, America, and many other places come for a miracle and prayer.”

LifeOfSophon wrote:

“A pastor has R135 million, and there’s no concern about how he attained the money. SARS should look into it. Poor people in Cape Town will be robbed even more in the name of God.”

Galiema Damon wrote:

“That can easily be a Zionist church.”

H.E Reagan Pennington wrote:

“Francois Louwrens should check how many European, Asian, and American people travel across the globe to attend church at Pastor John’s.”

Sir Coza wrote:

“They could’ve turned it into a YMCA for the community of Cape Town to fight gang violence and other problems.”

Sasha asked:

“There’s a church on every corner on Voortrekker Road now, so how many churches does South Africa need if it’s one God you serve?”

